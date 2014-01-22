(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its first installment of the quarterly report 'Automotive Insights Quarterly â€“ First-Quarter 2014'. This report covers both original equipment auto manufacturers (OEMs) and auto suppliers. The recurring publication opens with a discussion of industry credit issues, followed by issuer data summary pages and industry charts and tables. Fitchâ€™s 2014 outlook forecasts global light vehicle sales to rise in the low- to mid-single-digit range, propelled by growth in the U.S. and China, as well as modest growth in Western Europe. However, the growth outlook for Latin America is more uncertain, while sales in India may remain depressed. This low-growth sales environment will lead to stable credit conditions in most U.S. auto issuers. The report discusses Fitchâ€™s views on a potential upgrade of General Motors Companyâ€™s (GM) ratings in 2014, the ratings trajectory for Ford Motor Company (Ford), and issues facing Chrysler Group LLC (Chrysler) as Fiat S.p.A. (Fiat) acquires full ownership of the company. Among the U.S. auto suppliers, Fitch expects that most should see increased revenue, profitability and free cash flow as result of growth in the U.S., European and Chinese auto markets. However, for the investment-grade suppliers, much of this will be targeted toward shareholders through share repurchases or dividends, while lower rated suppliers will continue to look for opportunities to strengthen their balance sheets. Capital spending will remain elevated across the supplier sector, and there may be some limited merger and acquisition activity as well. This report is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com', or by clicking on the link. Contact: Stephen Brown Senior Director +1-312-369-3139 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Automotive Insights Quarterly â€” First-Quarter 2014 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.