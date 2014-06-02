(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its second
installment of
the 'Automotive Insights Quarterly' report. This report covers
both original
equipment auto manufacturers (OEMs) and auto suppliers. The
recurring
publication opens with a discussion of industry credit issues,
followed by
issuer data summary pages and industry charts and tables.
The second-quarter report discusses Fitch's views on the recalls
at General
Motors Company (GM), the upcoming leadership transition at Ford
Motor Company
(Ford), and the recently revealed five-year plan for Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles
NV. The report also reviews Fitch's recent Positive Rating
Outlook revisions on
Ford, Delphi Automotive PLC (Delphi) and The Goodyear Tire &
Rubber Company
(Goodyear) and discusses the drivers of potential future
upgrades in the
ratings.
In addition to Ford, Delphi and Goodyear, Fitch currently
maintains Positive
Rating Outlooks on GM and American Axle & Manufacturing
Holdings, Inc. (American
Axle). Despite the large number of recalls issued over the past
several months,
Fitch could still consider an upgrade of GM's ratings later in
2014. The
Positive Rating Outlook on American Axle's ratings reflect
Fitch's expectations
for continued strengthening in the company's credit profile as
its revenue base
becomes increasingly diversified.
This report is available on the Fitch website at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-369-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Automotive Insights
Quarterly
(Second-Quarter 2014)
here
