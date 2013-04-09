(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today released a special
report that
details its examination of U.S. and Canadian life insurance
companies' financial
leverage, debt-servicing capacity and maturity distribution of
outstanding debt.
In this report, Fitch analyzes key holding company credit
metrics of publicly
traded life insurance organizations, examining changes in
financial leverage and
debt-servicing capacity over the past four years. The report
compiles regulatory
filing data from publicly traded life insurers in Fitch's debt
rating universe.
The North American life insurance industry continues to maintain
balance sheet
strength and reasonable debt-servicing capacity. U.S. life
insurers' GAAP
earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) excluding realized
investment gains
and losses declined by 7% in 2012, and correspondingly coverage
metrics declined
as well. However, interest and fixed charge coverage on a
pre-tax operating
income basis improved slightly in 2012. Fitch believes the
industry will be
challenged to make further material improvements in coverage
metrics in the near
to intermediate term due to macroeconomic headwinds, primarily a
sustained low
interest rate environment.
In aggregate, financial leverage for Fitch's publicly traded
life insurance
universe has steadily increased since 2009 and was at a
four-year high as of
year-end 2012. This has been driven by increased debt issuance,
a decline in
shareholders' equity (excluding unrealized investment gains and
losses) due in
part to a deferred acquisition cost (DAC) GAAP accounting change
and a change in
Fitch's hybrid equity-credit criteria.
Fitch believes the industry faces minimal near-term refinancing
risk since only
a modest portion of outstanding borrowings mature in 2013 and
2014. Issuance of
long-dated and perpetual securities in 2012, primarily to
pre-fund upcoming
maturities or to fund acquisitions, has been robust at over
USD10 billion in the
U.S. and CAD2.7 billion in Canada.
The report 'Life Insurers' Financial Leverage and Debt Servicing
Capacity' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and
'Special Reports'.
