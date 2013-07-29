(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released a report
discussing the
major financing considerations for the Pinnacle Entertainment
(Pinnacle)
acquisition of Ameristar Casinos (Ameristar). The commitments
for Pinnacle's
credit facility are due today, and the launch of the company's
high yield bond
transaction is imminent.
The report follows up on Fitch's initial July 16 rating comment
and addresses
the following questions in a Q&A format:
--What do you think about Pinnacle's pro forma leverage?
--How much emphasis do you place on the combined credit group
structure?
--How do the FTC-related asset sales factor into the credit
analysis?
--What do you make of the soft gaming revenues reported across
Pinnacle's
markets?
--What does pro forma liquidity and FCF look like?
--How much does the additional secured debt affect credit
quality?
Eye in the Sky Series
Earlier this year, Fitch launched its 'Eye in the Sky: Gaming
Jurisdiction
Surveillance Monitor' report series, which provide an overview
of the gaming
regulatory and market environment within specific jurisdictions.
The initial reports focused on jurisdictions most relevant to
Pinnacle and
Ameristar, so they will also be helpful to investors looking at
the acquisition
financing when considering market and regulatory risk. The
gaming jurisdictions
include Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, and Texas.
Contact:
Michael Paladino, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9179
Adam Dolkart
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2095
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
