(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. -- Ameristar Acquisition Financing Considerations here NEW YORK, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released a report discussing the major financing considerations for the Pinnacle Entertainment (Pinnacle) acquisition of Ameristar Casinos (Ameristar). The commitments for Pinnacle's credit facility are due today, and the launch of the company's high yield bond transaction is imminent. The report follows up on Fitch's initial July 16 rating comment and addresses the following questions in a Q&A format: --What do you think about Pinnacle's pro forma leverage? --How much emphasis do you place on the combined credit group structure? --How do the FTC-related asset sales factor into the credit analysis? --What do you make of the soft gaming revenues reported across Pinnacle's markets? --What does pro forma liquidity and FCF look like? --How much does the additional secured debt affect credit quality? Eye in the Sky Series Earlier this year, Fitch launched its 'Eye in the Sky: Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor' report series, which provide an overview of the gaming regulatory and market environment within specific jurisdictions. The initial reports focused on jurisdictions most relevant to Pinnacle and Ameristar, so they will also be helpful to investors looking at the acquisition financing when considering market and regulatory risk. The gaming jurisdictions include Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, and Texas. Links to all of these resources for investors are at the bottom of this release. Contact: Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Adam Dolkart Associate Director +1-312-368-2095 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc.: Ameristar Acquisition Financing Considerations' (July 2013); --'Fitch Upgrades Pinnacle's IDR to 'B+'; Expects to Rate Credit Facility 'BB+/RR1'; Sr Notes 'BB-/RR3'' (July 2013); --'Eye in the Sky Series: Indiana -- Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor' (March 2013); --'Eye in the Sky Series: Louisiana -- Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor' (March 2013); --'Eye in the Sky Series: Missouri -- Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor' (March 2013); --'Eye in the Sky Series: Ohio -- Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor' (March 2013); --'Eye in the Sky Series: Texas -- Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor' (March 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Eye in the Sky Series: Indiana â€" Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor here Eye in the Sky Series: Louisiana â€" Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor here Eye in the Sky Series: Missouri â€" Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor here Eye in the Sky Series: Ohio â€" Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor here Eye in the Sky Series: Texas â€" Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor here