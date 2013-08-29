(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S.Wireless Market Consolidation
Nears Finish
Line
here
NEW YORK, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published the
special report,
'U.S. Wireless Market Consolidation Nears Finish Line', which
reviews the state
of consolidation in the U.S. wireless industry and the potential
consolidation
targets remaining.
The largest four wireless operators in the U.S., pro forma for
pending
acquisitions, now account for nearly 92% of total U.S. wireless
subscribers. In
addition, on a network carriage basis, the four largest wireless
operators
represent 98% of total U.S. wireless subscribers
As a result of this extensive consolidation, there are few
material targets for
consolidation remaining in the industry when considering
operators and spectrum
holdings. DISH Network's valuable nationwide spectrum block,
coupled with its $9
billion cash balance, make it one of the last significant wild
cards in
consolidation of the industry.
This report includes a review of the most significant targets
remaining and how
they might affect the industry, along with an estimated time
line for that
impact.
The full report is available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.