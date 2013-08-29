(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S.Wireless Market Consolidation Nears Finish Line here NEW YORK, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published the special report, 'U.S. Wireless Market Consolidation Nears Finish Line', which reviews the state of consolidation in the U.S. wireless industry and the potential consolidation targets remaining. The largest four wireless operators in the U.S., pro forma for pending acquisitions, now account for nearly 92% of total U.S. wireless subscribers. In addition, on a network carriage basis, the four largest wireless operators represent 98% of total U.S. wireless subscribers As a result of this extensive consolidation, there are few material targets for consolidation remaining in the industry when considering operators and spectrum holdings. DISH Network's valuable nationwide spectrum block, coupled with its $9 billion cash balance, make it one of the last significant wild cards in consolidation of the industry. This report includes a review of the most significant targets remaining and how they might affect the industry, along with an estimated time line for that impact. The full report is available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.