(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today has released a
Special Report
reviewing U.S. Title Insurance Industry 2012 performance
entitled 'Title
Insurance Industry 2012 GAAP Financial Results'.
GAAP profitability for the title insurance industry improved
significantly in
2012. 'The five publicly traded title insurers, which account
for approximately
90% of total industry revenue, last achieved this level of
profitability in 2005
when operating revenues were nearly 17% higher than current
levels,' said Gerry
Glombicki, Director at Fitch Ratings and Title Insurance Sector
Head.
Several factors contributed to the solid results including
continued strong
refinance activity, an improving purchase origination market,
increased and
accelerated commercial volume, and increasing home prices in
most major markets.
In addition, title insurers have maintained a lean cost
structure for several
years.
However, significant economic uncertainty remains around several
major
macroeconomic factors such as inflation, employment, taxes,
sovereign debt
levels, and U.S. monetary and fiscal policies.
Fitch anticipates flat premium levels and stable profit margins,
as expense
management will continue as a prevailing theme for companies in
2013.
The report 'Title Insurance Industry 2012 GAAP Financial
Results' dated March 8,
2013, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance'
and 'Special
Reports'.
Contact:
Gerry B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research Title Insurance
Industry 2012 GAAP
Financial Results
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.