Armenia c.bank ups 2017 inflation forecast to 2.5 pct from 0.6 pct
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
May 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a report on Yuba City, CA.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 31 J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of the globe's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals that threaten to oust President Michel Temer, Brazilian prosecutors said.