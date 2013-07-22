(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its next installment of the quarterly report 'U.S. Industrials Stats Quarterly - First-Quarter 2013'. This report provides financial and industry information for the U.S. Industrials sector, including aerospace and defense, automotive, capital goods, and diversified industrials. The report has three sections. The first section contains credit comparison tables and liquidity summaries. The second section provides company summaries for operating performance and credit metrics over the past several years, as well as summaries of the companies' key credit strengths and concerns as of the end of the first-quarter 2013. The final section consists of charts and tables covering macro indicators, input prices, and end-market demand. This report is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Craig Fraser Managing Director +1-212-908-0310 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Industrials Stats Quarterly - First Quarter 2013 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.