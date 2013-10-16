(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
next installment of
the quarterly report 'U.S. Industrials Stats Quarterly -
Second-Quarter 2013'.
This report provides financial and industry information for the
U.S. Industrials
sector, including aerospace and defense, automotive, capital
goods, and
diversified industrials.
The report has three sections. The first section contains credit
comparison
tables and liquidity summaries. The second section provides
company summaries
for operating performance and credit metrics over the past
several years, as
well as summaries of the companies' key credit strengths and
concerns as of the
end of the second-quarter 2013. The final section consists of
charts and tables
covering macro indicators, input prices, and end-market demand.
This report is available on the Fitch website at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Craig Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Industrials Stats
Quarterly â€”
Second Quarter 2013
here
