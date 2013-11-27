(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released three related proposed financial institutions rating criteria reports: 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', 'Securities Firm Criteria' and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'. Fitch is proposing to retain its core approach to rating financial institution (FI) issuers and issues. While there are some changes to the structure, flow and level of detail of the criteria, particularly for the 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' and 'Securities Firm Criteria,' there are no material changes to the core attributes Fitch considers in its credit analysis. No direct rating changes will arise from the proposed changes. Nonetheless, Fitch is releasing the three proposed criteria reports as exposure drafts and welcomes comments from market participants during the consultation period. "Our bank rating framework has demonstrated a healthy degree of robustness and reliability over the past three decades," says David Weinfurter, Fitch's global head of Financial Institutions ratings. "However, the proposed criteria are easier to follow, more intuitive, provide enhanced characterisation of the factors we consider, and are more suggestive of rating outcomes." There are several key changes to the 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'. The report provides a clearer articulation of the overall rating framework. There is greater clarity on the reference obligations that FI Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs) rate to. The criteria introduce the potential for an issuer's IDR to be higher than implied by its VR in certain situations other than due to expectations of support. There is a clearer presentation of the key rating factors and their inter-dependencies. Finally, there is clearer explanation of the support framework with greater detail and additional schematics. The 'Securities Firm Criteria,' which mirror the FI master criteria in a number of respects, include increased differentiation of analytical considerations and key financial ratios between those firms that engage in activities that are more balance sheet intensive, such as broker dealers, and those that engage in activities that require less balance sheet usage, such as interdealer brokers and advisory firms. The criteria are clearer with respect to typical rating ranges for securities firms, including aspects of franchise strength and funding profile. Finally, there is a summary of key rating characteristics by rating category. The 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' underwent a substantial revision in 2011. The proposed changes here are more modest and reflect recent and likely future market and regulatory developments. For example, the criteria report creates the ability to reflect incremental non-performance risk relative to a bank's VR for securities that are supposed to absorb losses on a 'gone concern' basis, but where there is an elevated risk that non-performance could occur ahead of the risk captured in the VR. The report introduces greater flexibility to widen incremental non-performance risk notching of securities with fully discretionary coupons. It updates loss severity notching to either -1 or -2 notches for all subordinated debt and legacy hybrid securities. Equity credit will also no longer require 'permanent and full write-down', where relevant. All of the proposed changes are explored in detail and, as noted, none of them are expected to result in any direct or immediate rating changes. In conjunction with the criteria exposure drafts, Fitch has also released an updated version of its bank ratings performance study, also known as the 'bank failure study.' The report, 'Global Bank Rating Performance Study: 1990-2012', complements Fitch's published IDR-centric transition and default studies and examines the performance of the bank rating framework and its component ratings -the Viability Rating and its predecessor Individual Rating, as well as Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors. The study provides evidence of the overall credibility of Fitch's bank rating framework over a long time horizon. Comments should be directed to FIcriteria@fitchratings.com by 31 December 2013. In accordance with regulatory requirements, at the end of this period Fitch will publish the results of the consultation and the content of written responses unless the respondent has specifically requested confidentiality. Fitch will then publish final updated criteria. The reports are available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the links below. Contact: Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1 212 908 0771 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, New York, 10004 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1 212 908 0827 Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Exposure Draft here Securities Firms Criteria - Exposure Draft here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities â€“ Exposure Draft here Global Bank Rating Performance Study: 1990-2012 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.