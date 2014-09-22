(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
report detailing
key credit metrics of nine-publicly-traded U.S. health insurance
and managed
care companies that are either rated or followed by Fitch:
Aetna, Inc., Centene
Corp., Cigna Corp., Health Net Inc., Humana, Inc., Molina Health
Care Inc.
UnitedHealth Group, Incorporated, WellCare Health Plans, Inc.
and WellPoint,
Inc.
The report is meant to be used as a desktop guide, providing
financial data and
rankings, key credit strengths and concerns, and current ratings
levels and
rating sensitivities.
Fitch views the key credit metrics of these nine publicly traded
health insurers
as improving in the first half of 2014 compared to the prior
year period. Strong
revenue growth driven by the Affordable Care Act's (ACA)
exchanges and Medicaid
expansion, continuing popularity of Medicare Advantage products
and
acquisition-related growth generated increases in EBITDA that
more than offset
declining margins. Interest coverage ratios improved, and
leverage ratios
declined modestly.
The first section of the report includes company rankings based
on revenue
growth, EBITDA margin and returns on capital as well as
capitalization measures
such as debt-to-EBITDA and financial leverage. The second
section of the report
provides a more detailed discussion of the nine individual
companies including
credit strengths and concerns, ratings and rating triggers
(where applicable),
and detailed information about each company's capital structure.
The report 'U.S. Health Insurance: Credit Metrics Update' is
available on the
Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Doug Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Health Insurance:
Credit Metrics
Update
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.