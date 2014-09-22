(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new report detailing key credit metrics of nine-publicly-traded U.S. health insurance and managed care companies that are either rated or followed by Fitch: Aetna, Inc., Centene Corp., Cigna Corp., Health Net Inc., Humana, Inc., Molina Health Care Inc. UnitedHealth Group, Incorporated, WellCare Health Plans, Inc. and WellPoint, Inc. The report is meant to be used as a desktop guide, providing financial data and rankings, key credit strengths and concerns, and current ratings levels and rating sensitivities. Fitch views the key credit metrics of these nine publicly traded health insurers as improving in the first half of 2014 compared to the prior year period. Strong revenue growth driven by the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) exchanges and Medicaid expansion, continuing popularity of Medicare Advantage products and acquisition-related growth generated increases in EBITDA that more than offset declining margins. Interest coverage ratios improved, and leverage ratios declined modestly. The first section of the report includes company rankings based on revenue growth, EBITDA margin and returns on capital as well as capitalization measures such as debt-to-EBITDA and financial leverage. The second section of the report provides a more detailed discussion of the nine individual companies including credit strengths and concerns, ratings and rating triggers (where applicable), and detailed information about each company's capital structure. The report 'U.S. Health Insurance: Credit Metrics Update' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Doug Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Health Insurance: Credit Metrics Update here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.