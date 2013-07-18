(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 18 (Fitch) The Indian government's
decision to remove the
foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the telecom sector will
help reduce
leverage and strengthen balance sheets in the medium term, Fitch
Ratings says.
The move could encourage foreign investors - who have previously
been put off by
FDI rules - to look again at the sector, and allow existing
foreign investors to
increase their stake in subsidiaries to 100%. Taking complete
ownership would
remove the burden of dealing with a local partner.
Vodafone, Telenor, Maxis and Sistema may be among the first to
take advantage of
the change, as they are already at the current 74% holding
limit.
FDI in other Indian telcos, including Bharti Airtel and Idea
Cellular, is still
well below the current 74% limit, so the change is only likely
to benefit them
in the medium term. Such telcos could invite equity-injection
from existing or
new foreign investors to improve leverage. Singapore Telecom and
Qatar
Foundation Endowment own about 32% and 5%, respectively, in
Bharti, while
Malaysia's Axiata Berhard owns about 20% of Idea Cellular.
Domestically owned
Reliance Communication, which has the weakest balance sheet
among the top-four
operators, could also benefit from this move.
Moreover, the move could potentially lead to bigger M&A deals as
the industry
needs to consolidate further. For a foreign investor, holding a
100% stake will
fast-track the decision-making process and strengthen their
confidence. We
expect a maximum of six of the current 10 operators will survive
in the long
term, and that consolidation will occur once the regulator
relaxes M&A
guidelines further.
The Indian telecom services industry, which generates about
USD35bn-37bn in
annual gross revenue, is facing a huge debt burden of over
USD40bn. This comes
at a time when the voice subscriber base has stagnated at around
880-900 million
customers, and data services still represent only a small
proportion of overall
industry revenue. At least 40% of Indian telcos' debt is
denominated in US
dollars; and they are suffering from a weak rupee, which has
depreciated by over
20% in the last two years.
Overall, the decision on FDI supports our view that regulatory
risk is fading
away. We also believe that a decision on key regulatory risks -
including
spectrum refarming - is unlikely before the general election due
in H114.
Contact:
Nitin Soni
Associate Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Matt Jamieson
Head of APAC Research
Corporate Ratings Group
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
