(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of France-based optical retailer Lion/Seneca France
2 S.A.S.
(Afflelou) from Rating Watch Positive (RWP) and affirmed the IDR
at 'B'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed 3AB Optique Developpement S.A.S.'s
EUR365 million senior
secured notes due 2019 and super senior Revolving Credit
Facility (RCF) ratings
at 'BB-'/RR2 and Lion/Seneca France 2 S.A.S.'s EUR75 million
senior notes due
2019 rating at 'CCC+'/RR6.
The removal of the Long-Term IDR from RWP follows the company's
decision to put
on hold its IPO and refinancing plans. At the same time, strong
network
performance and the prospects of stable and improving cash flow
generation,
along with a slight improvement of the leverage metrics until
notes' maturity in
two years support the IDR affirmation at 'B' with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IPO Plans Put on Hold
Fitch has removed the IDR from RWP following Afflelou's decision
to put on hold
an IPO and debt refinancing in 2016/2017. We understand that the
company is
evaluating various options, ranging from debt refinancing to
exit by the
sponsor, and may return to the bond holders with a new full or
partial
redemption proposal, particularly as the non-call period for the
existing notes
expires in October 2017.
Stable Operating Performance
Afflelou's strong interim results and ongoing business
development initiatives,
such as store network expansion, selective add-on acquisitions
into online
retail, foreign networks and hearing aids, back our expectations
of stable
performance in FY17-18. Cooperation with major national care
networks is
beginning to bear fruit, which is reflected in higher network
activity and
increased earnings. Such operating developments reflect a
successful
implementation of the business strategy and adaptation of the
company to the
evolving trading environment.
Strong Cash Flow Generation
Fitch projects Afflelou will generate consistently positive free
cash flows with
mid-to-high single-digit FCF margins. This assumption is
supported by steadily
expanding EBITDA, which is driven by higher network activity. In
addition,
Afflelou's efforts to reduce the number of directly-owned stores
through sale or
closure should relieve cash flows and credit metrics,
underpinning the
asset-light nature of Afflelou's business model as a franchisor
model.
Small-scale acquisitions are embedded in the current ratings, as
they can be
comfortably funded by internal cash.
Leverage High, But Adequate
Fitch projects tight leverage headroom in FY17, with FFO
adjusted leverage only
marginally below 7.0x, improving towards 6.5x during FY19 when
the notes become
due. In the absence of scheduled amortisations and slow
anticipated earnings
growth, we see no material deleveraging over the rating horizon,
and in fact
since the notes' issuance in 2014. At the same time, we view
such a financial
risk profile as adequate for the assigned IDR of 'B' given
Afflelou's
cash-generative business model.
Refinancing Poses Little Risk
Refinancing considerations will weigh more on the rating as the
notes approach
maturity in April 2019. At the same time, Fitch does not
consider refinancing to
carry a high execution risk given Afflelou's positive track
record with the
public debt markets and the familiarity of the investors with
the business
model. Thus, in our base case projections we assume that
Afflelou will be able
to refinance maturing notes in a timely manner at least on the
same terms.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Afflelou's Long-Term IDR of 'B'/Stable reflects a symbiotic
business model with
healthcare and retail components.
The business benefits from the favourable reimbursement policy
for eyecare in
France. This provides for greater operational stability compared
with
conventional retailers, who face less predictable consumer
behavior, and as a
result, are exposed to higher sales and earnings uncertainties.
Consequently,
Afflelou's operational resilience tolerates a slightly higher
degree of
financial risk, or one notch above its pure retail peers such as
Mobilux 2 SAS
(B/Stable), New Look Retail Group Ltd (B-/Stable) and Financiere
IKKS S.A.S.
(CCC). When compared to the healthcare peers Synlab Unsecured
Bondco PLC
(B/Stable) and Cerberus Nightingale 1 S.A. (B/Stable), Afflelou
is rated at the
same level despite a slightly lower leverage, as its business
model contains a
higher level of risk due to the retail interface.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Afflelou
include:
- sales growth of 6% in FY17 decelerating to 1%-2% in FY19-20,
marking the
ongoing transition to closer cooperation with care networks;
- EBITDA margin at 21%;
- trade working capital outflow of EUR8 million in FY17
gradually reducing to
EUR1-2 million outflow thereafter, in line with the pace of the
network
activity;
- capex at 4% of sales;
- bolt-on acquisitions of EUR5 million p.a. offset by asset
and/or store
disposal of EUR1 million;
- refinancing assumed on the same terms as the current
structure, as Fitch
regards such a refinancing option would bear little execution
risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Consistently improving EBITDA as a result of increased network
activity and no
negative impact from regulatory changes;
- FCF margin of at least 5% sustainably;
- FFO gross adjusted leverage moving sustainably towards 5.5x;
- FFO fixed charge cover improving towards 2.5x.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action include:
- Deterioration of EBITDA and FCF margins as a result of
continued weak network
activity, impact of regulatory changes, adverse supplier mix
changes or further
material increase of the DOS segment;
- FFO gross adjusted leverage above 7.0x with no evidence of
deleveraging, for
example because of operating underperformance or on-going
acquisition activity;
- Unsuccessful integration of new acquisitions;
- FFO fixed charge cover of 1.8x or below.
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity Position
Fitch projects the issuer will generate comfortable organic
liquidity of EUR12
million in FY17 followed by EUR25-30 million per year
thereafter, supported by
the strong network performance and the impact of the national
care networks.
This strong internal liquidity should comfortably accommodate
small scale
business additions of up to EUR5 million per year. We also point
to the presence
of a committed RCF of EUR30 million available until November
2018, which we
project will remain undrawn until maturity.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Patrick Durcan
Analyst
+44 20 7530 1298
Supervisory Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 768076 135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1021
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Operating Leases: Fitch adjusted Afflelou's debt by adding 8x
of annual
operating leases of EUR20 million in 2016; the amount of
operating leases is
estimated as 15% of direct-owned stores revenues plus EUR2.5
million of HQ
rental cost;
- Convertible bonds: Fitch assigned EUR260 million convertible
bonds 100% equity
credit;
- Financial Debt Reported by Afflelou: adjusted to face value,
accrued interest
on the notes is excluded.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
