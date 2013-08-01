(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Sharp Corporation's (Sharp) ratings and
removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has affirmed its Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured rating at 'B-' with 'RR4'
Recovery Rating . The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. Fitch also affirmed the company's
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B.' Fitch has simultaneously
withdrawn all the ratings.
The ratings have been removed from RWN as liquidity risks have partially abated
with creditor support. The ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no
longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer.
Key Rating Drivers
Liquidity risk partially resolved: Sharp's previously precarious liquidity
profile has improved as its creditors have provided much needed maturity
extension for its syndicated loan and an additional credit facility in June
2013. Fitch believes that major creditors may continue to provide Sharp with the
necessary assistance to meet short-term debt obligations given its gradual
operational improvement.
Nevertheless, the company has not disclosed that it has liquidity to meet all
debt due within a year from March 2013 and therefore the 'B-' rating continues
to reflect this liquidity risk.
Slow operational recovery: Fitch forecasts that Sharp will continue to be
profitable in the financial year ending March 2014 (FYE14) as its main business,
LCD panels, gradually recovers. The company should benefit from increasing
demand for its panels from key existing and newly acquired customers, as well as
due to a weak JPY. In addition, a lower fixed cost base as a result of its
restructuring efforts in FYE13 will help improve margins.
Benefits from strategic alliances: Fitch takes a positive view of the company's
strategic tie-ups with global IT companies, including Samsung Electronics Co.,
Ltd. (A+/Stable), with equity injections. Such deals can help Sharp expand its
key customer base and secure stable demand, and also allow the company to
develop its core technology. In addition, these factors could restore creditors'
confidence in Sharp.
Modest positive FCF likely: For FYE14 Fitch expects Sharp to generate free cash
flow (FCF) due to improving cash flow from operations and capex remaining low at
around FYE13's JPY61bn level. However, any significant deleveraging is unlikely
over the medium term as FCF/sales will be limited in low single digits. Fitch
expects funds flow from operations-adjusted leverage to remain over 6x until
FYE15, at least.