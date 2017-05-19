(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed the Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN) on Singapore-based semiconductor outsourced assembly and
test (OSAT)
company STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign-Currency and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and affirmed the ratings at 'B+'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Simultaneously, the agency has removed the RWN on
STATS's 8.5% USD425
million senior secured notes due 2020 and affirmed the rating at
'BB' with
Recovery Rating of 'RR2'. The notes are guaranteed by all the
key operating
companies, except those in China and Thailand.
The removal of the RWN and affirmation of the ratings reflects
the Chinese
Securities Regulatory Commission's (CSRC) approval for the swap
of USD100
million of shares held by Semiconductor Manufacturing Investment
Corp (SMIC) and
USD300 million of shares held by China Integrated Circuit
Industry Investment
Fund Co., Ltd. (IC fund) in the intermediate holding companies
of STATS for
shares in its parent, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology
Co. Ltd. (JCET)
CSRC has also approved SMIC's equity injection of USD400 million
into JCET.
As a result, we expect the liquidity and leverage of JCET and
STATS to improve
in 2017. We expect JCET group's consolidated 2017 FFO-adjusted
leverage to
improve to around 4.0x-4.3x as we will treat the investments by
SMIC and IC fund
in JCET as equity in our analysis. We previously treated the
investments in the
intermediate holding companies as debt because of the investors
required their
cash principal plus a return as a condition for their exit.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Linkages with Parent: STATS's ratings are based on the
consolidated
credit profile of JCET, its parent, given the strong operational
and strategic
linkages between the two entities. STATS is strategically
important to the JCET
group's consolidated credit profile because STATS will account
for 40%-50% of
the group's 2017 revenue and EBITDA. STATS's advanced packaging
capability in
Korea and Singapore are critical for JCET's success in the
industry. JCET
controls the board at STATS and its key operating decisions.
High Leverage: We expect JCET group's FFO-adjusted leverage to
be around
4.0x-4.3x at end-2017 - lower than 4.5x, the level above which
we would consider
negative rating action. JCET group's leverage is higher than
that of industry
peers. Both, the market leader Advanced Semiconductor
Engineering, Inc. (ASE,
BBB/RWN) and second-largest Amkor Technology have FFO-adjusted
leverage of
around 2.0x.
Negative FCF: We forecast JCET group's FCF in 2017-2018 to be
negative as its
CFO will be insufficient to fund planned capacity expansion.
JCET group is
likely to invest about USD550 million-600 million mainly to
expand STATS's wafer
level technology capacity and expand its system in package (SiP)
capacity at its
Korean facility. Most peers' FCF are likely to decline in 2017
due to high capex
requirements. The top-three OSAT peers are investing in advanced
packaging
technologies, such as flip chip, wafer level and SiP, to enhance
their product
portfolio. SiP capabilities are increasingly important to meet
demand from the
growing market for wearable devices, such as the Apple Watch.
Improving EBITDA: We expect JCET group's revenue and EBITDA in
2017 to increase
by around 10%-15%, driven by rising assembly and testing service
demand from
Chinese customers, and growth in the SiP business and
wafer-level packaging at
STATS. We expect STATS's EBITDA to also improve as its Korean
flip-chip
capacity's utilisation is likely to rise with orders from its
customers. The
completion of the relocation of STATS's Shanghai facility to
Jiang Yin, which is
closer to JCET's facility, will also support higher utilisation
levels and cash
generation.
The group's technological capability is improving and it now has
a full suite of
packaging technologies, including traditional wire bonding and
advanced
packaging technologies, such as flip chip and wafer level. Also,
the group's
investments in wafer-level packaging and SiP will further
strengthen its
competitive position relative to larger Taiwanese peers.
Negative Industry Outlook: We expect OSAT industry participants
to face soft
market fundamentals, high competition, debt-funded
consolidation, and large
investments in capex in the near term. Competition will likely
remain intense
and capacity utilisation could fall below 2016 levels as JCET
aggressively adds
capacity to try to narrow the technology gap with Taiwanese
peers. Average
selling prices (ASP) could decline annually by 3%-5%. Industry
revenue may
increase only by 3%-4%, driven by growing demand for smartphones
in China and
India. Most analysts forecast global smartphone demand to rise
by only a
low-single-digit percentage in 2017 and for the PC and tablet
market to continue
to decline.
The on-going consolidation in the OSAT industry will only partly
address the
problems of a fragmented market and price erosion. The benefits
of consolidation
- in the form of higher capacity utilisation, better bargaining
power and stable
ASPs - are likely to be realised only in the medium term.
Bond Rated Above IDR: We rate STATS's 8.5% USD425 million
secured bond two
notches above the IDR, reflecting superior recovery from the
security package,
which covers principally all of STATS's group assets outside
China and Thailand.
About 70% of STATS's group assets are held at the subsidiaries
providing
security. The guarantors on the bond generate about 76% of group
revenue and
EBITDA. At end-2016, the non-guarantor subsidiaries had USD27
million of debt
and about USD183 million of trade payables.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
STATS's 'B+' rating is based on the consolidated credit profile
of JCET group,
given strong operational and strategic linkages between the two
entities. JCET
group's credit profile benefits from its position as the
third-largest OSAT
company globally with about 10% revenue market share, and its
diversified
operations, where about half of revenue and EBITDA are derived
from China and
the balance from US- and Europe-based customers. Its credit
profile continues to
be constrained by high leverage and Fitch's expectation of lower
FCF generation
relative to peers. However, JCET group's revenue and EBITDA are
likely to grow
faster than the industry average due to its higher exposure to
growing Chinese
demand for assembly and testing services.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- JCET group's consolidated revenue to grow by around 10%-15% in
2017 and around
4%-5% in 2018 mainly driven by fast-growing SiP business and
recovery in STATS's
revenue.
- Consolidated EBITDA margin to remain stable around 15%-16%
(2016: 16%) as
better capacity utilisation levels offset lower margin at the
growing SiP
business.
- Capex investments of USD550 million-600 million during
2017-2018.
- STATS to relocate its Shanghai facility to Jiang Yin (closer
to JCET's
existing facility) in 2017 and receive USD59 million in
compensation in 2017. We
have assumed that the amount will be used for relocation
expenses during the
same period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- We may upgrade the IDRs to 'BB-' if JCET group's consolidated
FFO-adjusted
leverage improves to below 3.0x. However, given the tough market
environment and
the group's investment plans, we believe that the group is
unlikely to
deleverage organically to this extent and would be likely to
require an equity
injection for leverage to fall below 3.0x
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- JCET's consolidated cash flows are lower than our
expectations, leading to its
consolidated FFO-adjusted leverage deteriorating above 4.5x.
- JCET's loss of control or majority board representation in
STATS and its
holding companies.
LIQUIDITY
CSRC Approval Boost Liquidity: JCET group's liquidity improved
following the
CSRC's approval of SMIC's equity injection of USD400 million. At
end-2016,
JCET's liquidity was adequate with cash balance of CNY2.2
billion (USD326
million) and undrawn committed bank facilities of CNY4.4
billion, which were
sufficient to pay for short-term debt of CNY5.8 billion. JCET
also enjoys good
funding support from Chinese banks.
JCET will likely use the SMIC injection to repay the USD120
million loan from
Bank of China and capital leases. STATS will receive USD170
million in equity
from JCET - out of the SMIC equity injection. Also, liquidity at
STATS was
adequate with cash balance of USD140 million sufficient to pay
short-term debt
of USD37 million. Most of the USD1.1 billion debt at STATS is
long term in
nature.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- STATS's accounts receivable have been adjusted for
non-recourse factored
accounts receivable of USD60 million and USD58 million in 2016
and 2015,
respectively.
- We have treated Temasek's USD200 million perpetual debt in
STATS as debt in
our ratings case because of the significant coupon step-up to 8%
from 4% in year
four and Temasek's option to require JCET to purchase the
instruments after
three years.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001