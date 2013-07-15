July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Increased sales of real estate owned (REO) properties
caused U.S. CMBS delinquencies to fall to their lowest level in over three
years, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
CMBS late-pays declined 19 basis points (bps) in June to 7.18% from 7.37% a
month earlier, the lowest level since March 2010. The decline was fueled by the
sale of $622 million (in stated loan balance) of REO assets across 34
Fitch-rated transactions (mostly from 2005-2007 vintages). This compares with
just $262 million in May.
The June REO sales were led by two loans: the original $138 million Silver City Galleria
(JPMCC 2005-LDP4) and the $115 million Continental Towers (COBALT
2006-C1). Both assets were sold at significant losses. Several other large REO
assets are poised to be sold in the coming months, which figures to drive the
CMBS delinquency rate even lower. This includes a portfolio of REO assets that
ORIX Capital Markets, as special servicer, has placed for sale. The CMBS
delinquency rate is likely to improve further in the coming months as other
large REO properties are sold, including a slew from ORIX's portfolio.
In June, resolutions of $1.2 billion outpaced new additions to the index of $709 million.
Additionally, Fitch-rated new issuance volume of $5 billion kept ahead
of $2.1 billion in portfolio runoff, causing an increase in the index
denominator. Re-defaults of struggling properties like the Park Hyatt Aviara
Resort will continue to slow improvements on an otherwise favorable picture for
CMBS delinquencies.
Current and previous delinquency rates are as follows:
--Industrial: 9.77% (from 10.81% in May);
--Hotel: 8.35% (from 7.70%);
--Office: 8.18% (from 8.35%);
--Multifamily: 7.59% (from 7.91%);
--Retail: 6.74% (from 6.92%).
