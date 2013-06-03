(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

June 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Repsol's voluntary offer to re-purchase EUR3bn of preference shares will increase the group's leverage, partially offsetting any benefit from the proceeds of its liquefied natural gas assets. This reduces the potential for an upgrade or Positive Outlook on the group's 'BBB-' rating in the near term, Fitch Ratings says.

Repsol's board voted 31 May to repurchase the company's EUR3bn of preference shares partly with cash and partly with new debt. These preference shares receive 100% equity credit in our analysis of the company because they are perpetual instruments with non-cumulative deferred dividends. Their effective replacement with senior unsecured debt will therefore increase the debt on Repsol's balance sheet by up to EUR3bn, depending on the number of investors choosing to participate.

Repsol made good progress on strengthening its credit profile in the last few months through the sale of treasury shares and the introduction of a scrip dividend programme.

We had therefore said in February that Repsol's Stable Outlook would probably be revised to Positive on completion of its EUR2.7bn post-tax LNG asset sale to Shell and that it would likely be upgraded to 'BBB' if the proceeds of the sale were used exclusively to reduce debt. Additionally, Repsol raised around EUR1.2bn of cash through the sale of a seven-year bond in mid-May to maintain its liquidity position.

The re-purchase, however, makes both rating actions unlikely. It means that after deconsolidating LNG net debt, operating leases and Gas Natural's non-recourse debt from Repsol's balance sheet, we calculate that the group will still have a net leverage ratio of around 2.5x in 2013. This will probably rise towards 3x by 2015 using Fitch's price deck. Even if the proceeds of the LNG sale are used to reduce debt, it probably would not be sufficient to maintain the 2.5x leverage ratio that would be needed for a 'BBB' rating. (The leverage ratio is adjusted for deconsolidated funds from operations.)

In the medium term, Repsol's ability to implement its new strategic plan and to maintain downstream sales volumes are also likely to be key drivers of the group's rating. The new plan includes a target production growth rate of more than 7% a year until 2016, which we view as ambitious, although the company is currently meeting this target. The downstream business has significant exposure to the Spanish economy, as Repsol sells all its middle distillates (kerosene and diesel) domestically.

Continued economic weakness in Spain could therefore hurt the group's refining margins and cash flow if it led to reduced demand for transportation fuels.