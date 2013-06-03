(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
June 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Repsol's voluntary offer to re-purchase EUR3bn of
preference shares will increase the group's leverage, partially offsetting any
benefit from the proceeds of its liquefied natural gas assets. This reduces the
potential for an upgrade or Positive Outlook on the group's 'BBB-' rating in the
near term, Fitch Ratings says.
Repsol's board voted 31 May to repurchase the company's EUR3bn of preference
shares partly with cash and partly with new debt. These preference shares
receive 100% equity credit in our analysis of the company because they are
perpetual instruments with non-cumulative deferred dividends. Their effective
replacement with senior unsecured debt will therefore increase the debt on
Repsol's balance sheet by up to EUR3bn, depending on the number of investors
choosing to participate.
Repsol made good progress on strengthening its credit profile in the last few
months through the sale of treasury shares and the introduction of a scrip
dividend programme.
We had therefore said in February that Repsol's Stable Outlook would probably be
revised to Positive on completion of its EUR2.7bn post-tax LNG asset sale to
Shell and that it would likely be upgraded to 'BBB' if the proceeds of the sale
were used exclusively to reduce debt. Additionally, Repsol raised around
EUR1.2bn of cash through the sale of a seven-year bond in mid-May to maintain
its liquidity position.
The re-purchase, however, makes both rating actions unlikely.
It means that after deconsolidating LNG net debt, operating leases and Gas
Natural's non-recourse debt from Repsol's balance sheet, we calculate that the
group will still have a net leverage ratio of around 2.5x in 2013. This will
probably rise towards 3x by 2015 using Fitch's price deck. Even if the proceeds
of the LNG sale are used to reduce debt, it probably would not be sufficient to
maintain the 2.5x leverage ratio that would be needed for a 'BBB' rating. (The
leverage ratio is adjusted for deconsolidated funds from operations.)
In the medium term, Repsol's ability to implement its new strategic plan and to
maintain downstream sales volumes are also likely to be key drivers of the
group's rating. The new plan includes a target production growth rate of more
than 7% a year until 2016, which we view as ambitious, although the company is
currently meeting this target. The downstream business has significant exposure
to the Spanish economy, as Repsol sells all its middle distillates (kerosene and
diesel) domestically.
Continued economic weakness in Spain could therefore hurt the group's refining
margins and cash flow if it led to reduced demand for transportation fuels.