(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) Bank of America Corporation's (BAC)
stated fourth
quarter earnings to common shareholders (4Q'13) of $3.2 billion
improved from
$2.2 billion in the sequential quarter and $367 million in the
year-ago quarter.
Fitch Ratings notes that earnings benefited from a large $1.2
billion reserve
release in 4Q'13, just modestly down from the $1.4 billion
release in the
sequential quarter. Fitch notes that reserve releases of this
size over the last
two quarters are very large, and given that credit quality is
likely around a
cyclical trough, Fitch would expect the benefit from reserve
releases to
markedly decline over the course of the next year.
Fitch calculated pre-tax profits, which exclude CVA/DVA
adjustments and various
other gains/charges, were unchanged from the prior quarter at
$4.3 billion, but
up substantially from the $2.1 billion in the prior year's
quarter. This
quarter's Fitch calculated results equate to a 0.82% pre-tax
adjusted return on
assets (ROA), unchanged from the prior quarter, but up from 0.4%
in the year-ago
quarter.
These results were better than expected, but the improvement
does include the
large reserve release noted above. In 4Q'13, the $1.2 billion
release
contributed 23 basis points to the Fitch calculated ROA,
compared to a
contribution from reserve releases of 27 basis points in 3Q'13,
indicating that
core earnings improved from the sequential quarter. Part of this
improvement is
due to better earnings generation and part of it is due to a
favorable
comparison against relatively weaker 3Q'13 earnings.
BAC's net interest income (NII) improved, and grew 5.07% from
the sequential
quarter driven by modestly higher income from trading assets,
higher yields on
securities, continued reductions in long-term debt balances and
costs, as well
as somewhat surprisingly still lower rates paid on core
deposits. Fitch would
expect to still see some benefit to NII from further reductions
in higher cost
long-term debt balances, though notes that more meaningful NII
expansion will be
predicated on loan growth.
On balance, BAC's loan portfolio continues to show reductions in
consumer loan
balances given the continued run-off of legacy portfolios and
planned reductions
in consumer mortgages, with continued increases in commercial
lending offsetting
these reductions.
Non-interest income of $10.7 billion during the quarter was
good, though lower
than in prior quarters. In 4Q'13 relative to 3Q13, continued
strength in wealth
management amid higher equity markets and improved investment
banking results
were more than offset by seasonally lower trading account
profits, lower equity
investment income, and a generally slowing mortgage banking
area. Fitch does
note, however, that mortgage banking did increase from the
sequential quarter
due to low contra revenue impacts from representation and
warranty exposures,
though Fitch expects core mortgage banking results to be less
than they were in
the last year.
BAC continues to make progress on reducing core expenses under
its 'New BAC'
initiatives, though this continues to be offset by litigation
expense which
remains a drag on overall earnings. In 4Q'13, BAC's litigation
expense of $2.3
billion was $1.2 billion higher than the $1.1 billion of
litigation expense in
3Q'13, and was largely related to BAC's building reservers for
ongoing
litigation on residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS)
issues.
BAC still has a number of litigation issues outstanding, the
largest of which
constitute getting court approval for its Bank of New York (BNY)
as trustee
settlement as well as pending litigation in both New York and
California with
the Federal Finance Housing Agency (FHFA). As these issues
continue to move
forward, Fitch would expect some additional litigation costs as
well as
potential additions to reserves over time.
BAC's capital and liquidity position remain good, in Fitch's
opinion, which in
conjunction with continued earnings generation provide a buffer
to absorb
additional litigation costs noted above. As of the end of 4Q'13,
BAC's global
excess liquidity sources amounted to $376 billion, and its time
to required
funding was at 38 months. On the capital front, BAC's Tier 1
common capital
ratio (CET1) was 11.19%, up from 11.08% in the sequential
quarter, and its fully
phased in Basel III CET1 ratio under the advanced approach was
9.96%, up from
9.94% in the sequential quarter.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.