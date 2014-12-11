(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: German Banks here FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Restructuring and a continued focus on costs by German banks should improve their credit fundamentals and offset negative pressures, Fitch Ratings says. Our outlook for the sector is therefore stable, even though ultra-low interest rates, continuing regulatory pressure, intense competition and a softer domestic and eurozone economy will drag on earnings. We expect the sector to strengthen efficiency and capital slightly in 2015. Loan growth will remain subdued, but continued reduction in costs and low loan impairment charges in Germany should boost internal capital generation to a more adequate level. The restructuring in various subsectors should start to pay off and there is scope for further cost initiatives. A common challenge for the three large universal banks - Deutsche, Unicredit Bank and Commerzbank - is to improve the efficiency and profitability of their domestic retail banking franchises. The measures they are taking vary, but include boosting wealth management operations, and branch and headcount rationalisation. Business model adjustments are likely to continue to address regulatory and operating challenges, including ongoing litigation in matters such as LIBOR manipulation or sanctions violations. Cost-efficiency measures will be gradual for savings and cooperative banks because they are committed to keeping their decentralised structures. The banks have taken advantage of their exceptionally strong domestic retail and SME franchises to benefit from the loan growth and historically low loan impairment charges. But the softer economic outlook means improvements in already above-sector-average profits are unlikely in 2015. Landesbanken will continue to benefit from the running down of non-core legacy assets, although deleveraging will be slower than in previous years. Restructuring will continue, with Landesbanken adjusting to an increasingly regional focus, but northern Landesbanken fundamentals will be negatively affected by their exposure to shipping. Costs will still be a focus due to structurally weak profits resulting from low interest rates. But we consider there to be little scope for significant improvement in the cost base because of regulatory burdens. Commercial real estate banks are undergoing further transformation, ownership changes or wind-down, although there are signs of normalisation in commercial real estate new business volumes. We believe commercial real estate banks benefitting from strong ownership will consolidate their domestic market shares despite often poor profit track records. For more details on our expectations for German banks, see "2015 Outlook: German Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director Financial Institutions +49 69 76 80 76 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Patrick Rioual Director Financial Institutions +49 69 768076 123 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.