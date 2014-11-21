(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says increasing
similarities in
product and service offerings from shopping malls and department
stores in China
would intensify competition and suppress profitability in these
two retail
formats for the medium to long term.
One of the key repositioning strategies implemented by Chinese
department stores
to address competition from e-commerce was to build larger
stores and add
lifestyle elements, such as F&B outlets, cinemas, and
educational activities for
children, to improve foot traffic and the shopping experience.
In Fitch's view,
this business model resembles the existing shopping malls in
China and would
fuel direct competition between these two retail formats.
The growing supply of retail space in shopping mall formats from
Chinese
property developers' mixed development projects will likely
offset the reduction
in new-store openings by department store operators, which
follows a downturn in
the sector since 2H13. This would intensify competition for
quality tenants or
concessionaires. Jones Lang LaSalle has estimated that Tier 1
cities in China
will have 40% more new gross floor area (GFA) for shopping malls
in 2015
compared with 2013; at the same time, new GFA for smaller cities
could
potentially increase by 1.5 fold.
Upward revision of rental yields on existing property or of
concessionaires'
commission rates would likely be limited in the medium term due
to competition
from the large supply of new malls and department stores.
Meanwhile, in
locations where new supply is abundant, the vacancy rate could
rise, which would
give brand owners or tenants stronger bargaining power.
Strong brands would generally prefer to rent retail space rather
than take up
concessions in department stores to have better control over
their product mix
and costs, although an attractive commission rate could entice
them to
department stores. Rising advertising and promotion costs among
department store
and mall operators to encourage foot traffic and consumer
spending would also
likely soften their profit margins.
As the two retail formats converge, success would largely hinge
on the locations
in an operator's network and its execution capabilities. This
means having a
well-defined proposition that is different from competitors and
the nimbleness
to adjust tenant and/or concessionaire mix to rapid changes in
consumer tastes.
