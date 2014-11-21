(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says increasing similarities in product and service offerings from shopping malls and department stores in China would intensify competition and suppress profitability in these two retail formats for the medium to long term. One of the key repositioning strategies implemented by Chinese department stores to address competition from e-commerce was to build larger stores and add lifestyle elements, such as F&B outlets, cinemas, and educational activities for children, to improve foot traffic and the shopping experience. In Fitch's view, this business model resembles the existing shopping malls in China and would fuel direct competition between these two retail formats. The growing supply of retail space in shopping mall formats from Chinese property developers' mixed development projects will likely offset the reduction in new-store openings by department store operators, which follows a downturn in the sector since 2H13. This would intensify competition for quality tenants or concessionaires. Jones Lang LaSalle has estimated that Tier 1 cities in China will have 40% more new gross floor area (GFA) for shopping malls in 2015 compared with 2013; at the same time, new GFA for smaller cities could potentially increase by 1.5 fold. Upward revision of rental yields on existing property or of concessionaires' commission rates would likely be limited in the medium term due to competition from the large supply of new malls and department stores. Meanwhile, in locations where new supply is abundant, the vacancy rate could rise, which would give brand owners or tenants stronger bargaining power. Strong brands would generally prefer to rent retail space rather than take up concessions in department stores to have better control over their product mix and costs, although an attractive commission rate could entice them to department stores. Rising advertising and promotion costs among department store and mall operators to encourage foot traffic and consumer spending would also likely soften their profit margins. As the two retail formats converge, success would largely hinge on the locations in an operator's network and its execution capabilities. This means having a well-defined proposition that is different from competitors and the nimbleness to adjust tenant and/or concessionaire mix to rapid changes in consumer tastes. Contact: Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.