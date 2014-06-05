(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Secondary retail property in the UK is
not sharing in
the revival of lender confidence seen in other UK secondary
commercial property
assets, Fitch Ratings says. The continuing weakness in UK
secondary retail
reflects long-standing pressures on the sector that are
reflected in our ratings
and the stresses we apply to CMBS transactions exposed to
affected properties.
UK retail located outside the prime pitches in the major cities
and dominant
shopping centres has experienced a sustained decline in recent
years, due to
household deleveraging following the financial crisis,
overcapacity after
extensive shopping centre development prior to the crisis, and
changing consumer
behaviour (see UK Secondary Retail Property in Decline, at
www.fitchratings.com).
While increased risk appetite has seen financing conditions
start to ease for
other UK commercial property in secondary locations, this is not
the case for
retail. Recent data, including in the latest annual De Montfort
University UK
Commercial Property Lending Report, shows that while average
interest rate
margins for all UK commercial real estate lending have fallen
since mid-2012,
lenders have not eased loan-to-value or interest cover
requirements for
secondary retail properties.
This would indicate that lenders see risks in the future
performance of
secondary assets, a view which Fitch shares. Outside central
London and other
major cities, high street retail rents have stagnated and yields
are above
average. Investment yields in some secondary retail markets
continue to rise and
are establishing new historical peaks.
Despite the nascent UK economic recovery, changing consumer
behaviour will
maintain pressure on high street retailers as online retail
continues growing.
For example, some fashion retailers have increased their number
of stores in the
UK in the last 12 months, but this is concentrated in shopping
centres, not the
high street. High street rents will have to fall further in many
locations to
offset the related effects of increased online sales and
footfall gravitating
towards fewer destinations.
According to the De Montfort report, maximum loan-to-value
ratios for loans
secured on secondary office and secondary industrial properties
have risen from
their 2012 lows, increasing by more than 2pp by end-2013. For
secondary retail,
the figure remained broadly flat, below 60%. Interest cover
requirements have
fallen for secondary office and industrial properties since
2012, but remained
static for secondary retail.
The study also showed that willingness to lend varies with
ticket size, with a
majority of lenders saying they would not lend on ticket sizes
below GBP5m. Most
secondary high street retail lending would fall into this
category, and
refinancing options will therefore remain limited.
A combination of refinancing risk and asset underperformance is
reflected in
Fitch's CMBS ratings on exposed transactions, which already
incorporate
considerable levels of stress, not only in the occupational
market but also in
the financial sector.
