(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Traditional reinsurers face a greater near-term
threat from low yields and poor investment returns than they do from the wave of
alternative reinsurance providers entering the market, Fitch Ratings says. Weak
investment performance will hurt earnings across the sector in 2014, whereas
competition from new capital is likely to remain focussed on the property
catastrophe market, although the impact will probably contribute to weaker
pricing in other classes.
We expect investment yields to remain relatively low through 2014, making it
difficult for reinsurers to supplement underwriting profits with investment
income. A falling profit contribution from prior-year reserve surpluses will
also contribute to weaker results in 2014, though we expect most reinsurers to
remain profitable. The eventual return of higher yields would be positive for
the sector's credit profile, but the transition may not be smooth as rising
interest rates have a negative short-term impact on balance sheets.
We believe alternative sources of capital, such as catastrophe bonds,
quota-share reinsurance vehicles and hedge fund-supported reinsurers, are here
to stay. However, their impact will lead to an evolution of the market rather
than sweeping reform.
So far capital market alternatives to traditional reinsurance have been largely
restricted to the market sectors that are perceived to have more accurately
modelled risks, such as catastrophe-exposed US wind reinsurance. Due to the
requirements of investors in alternative reinsurance, we expect this focus on
well-modelled risks to continue, with a growth of alternative capacity for
perils including European wind.
Meaningful expansion of alternative capital into other perils and non-peak zones
of catastrophe reinsurance, such as flood, will be slower, due to the more
limited availability of accurate models and loss data. The development of the
casualty reinsurance market will be far harder because some alternative
reinsurance structures are not currently capable of dealing with long tail
risks. Innovative structures that cut off the tail of casualty losses, providing
alternative capital providers with finality, would help.
Over time, traditional reinsurers are likely to respond to the growth of
capacity provided by alternative capital by targeting expansion into emerging
markets and non-catastrophe exposed lines of business. But they will also see
some benefit from the development of the alternative market, including further
options for managing exposure and additional fee income through the provision of
underwriting and other technical expertise.
While alternative capital will only be a significant source of reinsurance in a
few markets, it is likely to have a wider impact on pricing due to the overall
increase in surplus underwriting capacity. We expect to see weaker pricing
across most markets and classes of business when contracts are renewed in
January. But pricing is likely to remain adequate and traditional reinsurers
will not seek to significantly increase volumes.
For more details on our expectations for the reinsurance sector, please see our
recent reports "Alternative Reinsurance 2013 Market Update" and "2014 Outlook:
Global Reinsurance," available from www.fitchratings.com.