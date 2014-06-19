(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 19 (Fitch) The ramp-up in the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York's
(FRBNY) daily reverse repurchase agreement (RRP) exercise drove
the significant
shifts in investment allocations, between September 2013 and May
2014, by money
funds that invest exclusively in Treasury and agency securities
(government
MMFs), according to a Fitch Ratings report.
Fitch notes that RRP volumes have fallen off markedly since
mid-May as repo
rates rose, which provides more attractive investment
alternatives for money
funds. Despite volume declines, the gains seen during Fitch's
study period
provide evidence that the FRBNY has been able to influence
market rates using
the new RRP facility.
Total FRBNY RRP investments by government MMFs (repos) rose by
$65 billion
during the study period. Over the same period, combined Treasury
and agency repo
holdings, with broker-dealers as counterparties, declined by $38
billion.
Fitch believes this trend likely reflects growing comfort with
the operations of
the RRP program and more attractive rates. Decreasing reliance
on repo funding
among dealers also reflected the effects of Basel III regulatory
considerations,
as banks have been forced to re-assess the economics of
short-term wholesale
funding.
Fitch's analysis is based on data from the universe of
government MMFs with
assets totaling $881 billion as of end-May 2014. These funds
allocate the
largest share of total assets under management to Treasury and
agency repo
securities.
The full report 'Reverse Repo Program Gains Influence' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
