(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
completed its review of
Chile's four largest banks. As a result of the review, the
Viability Ratings
(VRs) and Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Santander Chile
(BSC), Banco de
Chile (BCH), Banco de Credito e Inversiones (BCI) and Banco del
Estado de Chile
(BEC) have been affirmed. The rating actions are summarized at
the end of this
press release.
The banks covered in this review together represented 63.5% of
total lending in
Chile by Sept. 30, 2014. Their assets of between USD50.2 billion
and USD39.4
billion are primarily allocated in the domestic market.
For more details on each individual bank and its affiliates'
rating drivers and
sensitivities, please refer to the respective press releases
published in
conjunction with this one and the special report titled 'Peer
Review: Major
Chilean Banks' that will be published in the next few days.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATINGS
BSC
BSC's IDRs and national long-term rating are driven by its VR of
'a+' and these
do not factor in any extraordinary support from its parent,
although it remains
a strategically important subsidiary for Banco Santander.
BSC's VR and IDRs reflect its market-leadership position and its
strong
franchise within Chile. The ratings also reflect the bank's
healthy asset
quality, sound core profitability, diversified funding and
adequate capital
position.
BCH
BCH's national long-term ratings reflect its importance to the
Chilean economy,
strong domestic franchise, track record of sound overall
performance through the
economic cycle, healthy asset quality, diversified funding
sources and the
material improving on capital base.
BEC
BEC's IDRs are driven by the extremely high probability of
support from its
owner, the State of Chile. The bank's IDRs are aligned with
Chile's Sovereign
foreign currency IDR ('A+'; Outlook Stable) and local currency
IDR ('AA-';
Outlook Stable).
BEC's VR reflects its strong liquidity and sound structural
funding based on a
wide solid customer base. The bank's market position places it
as one of the
strongest competitors in the Chilean banking system, being the
third largest
bank measured by loans, and the first by deposits. BEC's overall
financial
performance has been good in spite of high level of competition.
The bank's VR is limited by its low capital base, and lower,
albeit improving,
asset quality ratios compared to its local and international
private peers
(emerging market commercial banks with VR in the 'bbb'
category). The recently
approved USD 450 million capital injection will restore the
bank's capital
adequacy ratios and ease the pressure on the bank's VR. However,
as the
objective of the capital increase is to expand lending to SMEs
and residential
mortgages, Fitch will monitor the evolution of the bank's
capitalization in the
medium term and considers that future earnings retention would
be key for the
bank to maintain its capitalization at adequate levels.
BCI
BCI's VR and IDRs reflect its strong domestic franchise, sound
balance sheet and
liquidity management, adequate capital base and credit quality,
more diversified
funding sources, and its stable profitability through the cycle.
The rating affirmation is also based on Fitch's opinion that the
announced
acquisition of City National Bank (CNB) is strategically
positive for BCI and
that it will not deteriorate the bank's overall financial
strength
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Chile's ability to provide support to these banks is reflected
in its Sovereign
Rating ('A+/AA-') and underpins their Support and Support Rating
Floor ratings.
BSC and BCI
BSC and BCI's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are based
on Fitch's view
that the three banks are domestic systemically important
financial institutions
(D-SIFI). Consequently, there is an extremely high probability
of external
support from the Chilean sovereign for the three banks.
BEC
BEC is fully owned by the State of Chile and plays a strategic
social role for
the government as it represents an important instrument for
developing credit
and monetary policies and is a domestic systemically important
financial
institution (D-SIFI).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The senior unsecured bonds of the four banks are rated at the
same level of
their IDR and national long-term rating, considering the absence
of credit
enhancement or subordination feature.
Fitch rates the subordinated debt of Chilean banks in the
national scale two
notches below its national long-term issuer rating. The two
notch difference
considered the loss severity due to its subordinated nature
(after default).
In the case of BEC, Fitch used the bank's long-term national
rating as an anchor
rating to notch down the subordinated debt, based on the
likelihood that
sovereign support will remain sufficiently strong to continue
factoring support
into BEC's subordinated bonds with gone-concern loss-absorption
feature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL LONG TERM RATINGS
BSC
The Outlook on BSC's Long-term IDRs is Stable. Downward pressure
for BSC's VR
and IDRs could arise from sustained pressure on its
profitability stemming from
a rise in loan loss provisions or from consistently lower
capitalization. More
specifically, BSC's VR could be downgraded if its ROAA falls and
consistently
remains below 1.3%, its Fitch Core Capital to Risk Weighted
Assets ratio falls
and is maintained below 9%. There is limited upside potential in
the near future
for BSC's VR.
BCH
BCH's national long-term rating could be downgraded if its Fitch
Core Capital
ratio remains below 9% or due to a material deterioration in
asset quality (NPLs
rising to 3%) that reduce its loss absorption capacity, although
the latter is
not Fitch's base case scenario. In turn, there is no upside
potential for the
bank's national ratings as they are at the top of the Chilean
national ratings
scale.
BEC
The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs and national rating is
Stable, the
same as the Outlook of the sovereign ratings. Changes in the
bank's IDRs,
support, support rating floor and national ratings are
contingent to sovereign
rating actions for Chile.
BEC's VR could be downgraded if the bank fails to improve its
Fitch Core Capital
ratio in the short term or if after the upcoming capital
injection this ratio
falls and consistently remains below 7% and if its loan loss
reserve coverage,
including voluntary loan loss reserves, falls and consistently
remains below
100% of non-performing loans. Upward ratings potential for Banco
Estado's VR
would mainly arise from a significant and sustained improvement
of its
capitalization levels, with its FCC ratio improving and
remaining above 9%.
BCI
The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs is Stable and there
are base on BCI's
Viability Rating. Downward pressure could result from a
deterioration of its
capital adequacy ratios, with a Fitch core capital ratio falling
and remaining
below 8.5%, either from a smaller than planned capital increase
or from lower
than expected profitability. BCI's VR could also be under
pressure if operating
return on assets falls and remains below 1.5% in the medium term
or if any
unexpected risk related to the acquisition of CNB deteriorates
BCI's
profitability or capital base.
Upside potential currently appears limited. That said, an
upgrade could take
place upon continued growth coupled with a material improvement
of its capital
base, with greater levels of core capital according to those of
banks rated VR
'a', while maintaining its sound overall performance, low risk
profile and ample
liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BSC, BCI and BEC
SRs and SRFs could be affected if Fitch changes its view of
Chile's ability or
willingness to support these banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The senior and subordinated debt of the four banks would
generally move together
with each bank's IDR and national long-term ratings, with the
subordinated debt
typically remaining two notches below the bank's national
long-term rating
considering the loss severity due to its subordinated nature
(after default).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Santander Chile:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--Viability ratingat 'a+';
--Support rating at '1';
--Support rating floor at 'A-';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds at 'A+' and national long-term rating
at 'AAA(cl)';
--Mortgage Covered Bonds national long-term rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds national long-term rating at 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Banco de Chile:
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national ratingat 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds national long-term rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds national long-term rating at 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Banco del Estado de Chile:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--VR at 'bbb';
--Support rating at '1';
--Support rating floor at 'A+';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A+';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(cl)';
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at
'AA(cl)'.
Banco de Credito e Inversiones
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A-';
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cl)';
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at
'AA-(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase Nivel 1'.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Diego Alcazar (BSC, BEC and BCI)
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Abraham Martinez (BCH)
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings
Santiago, Chile
Secondary Analysts
Santiago Gallo (BSC, BEC and BCH)
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Abraham Martinez (BCI)
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
