RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
concluded its
review of four small and medium-sized Brazilian banks: Banco
Industrial do
Brasil S.A. (BIB), Banco Triangulo S.A. (Tribanco), Banco Fibra
S.A. (Fibra, and
Banco Indusval S.A. (BI&P). A complete list of the rating
actions can be found
at the end of this press release.
Fitch upgraded the Long-Term (LT) National ratings of BIB to
'A(bra)' from
'A-(bra)', Stable Outlook, and its Short-Term National rating to
'F1(bra)' from
'F2(bra)'. It also upgraded the LT National rating of Tribanco
to 'A-(bra)' from
'BBB+(bra)', Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency
affirmed all the
ratings of BI&P and Fibra.
The small and medium-sized Brazilian banks reviewed are
institutions with total
assets that range from BRL1 billion to BRL10 billion. These
banks have different
characteristics:
--BIB has a long-term well-defined strategy with a focus on
lending to small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs);
--Tribanco has concentrated its strategic goals on leveraging
the client
relationship built under Martins Group's (a related company)
client network,
--Fibra and BI&P are implementing a turnaround in their
strategies, aiming to
revamp their profitability and strengthen their franchises after
erratic
performances over the last periods.
All of these banks have relevant concentration on the
liabilities side, which is
compensated by adequate asset liability management (ALM)
practices, as they show
sound gap management and good liquidity.
The banks' asset quality deteriorated slightly from 2011 on.
Despite the
unfavorable scenario, Tribanco's credit profile began to improve
as the
institution gradually reduced its operations with customers that
are not part of
the distribution chain of the Martins Group, to which it
belongs.
Fibra's retail portfolio experienced rapid growth in 2010, which
was followed by
a deterioration in its asset quality beginning in 2011. As a
result, the bank
virtually closed down its retail operation, and provisioning
expenses are
expected to decline over time. Fitch believes that the loan
loss reserves for
the existing stock of loans will remain at a high level and have
some impact on
the bank's results in 2013 and 2014.
At BI&P, the deterioration in asset quality led to a boost in
loan loss
provisioning expenses to BRL106 million in 2011 and BRL133.4
million at 1H'13.
Some strategic adjustments such as a stronger focus on
larger-size companies and
capital injections will continue to contribute to improve
results and the cost
structure, and the bank will continue to direct operations to
larger size
companies. Non-performing loans (NPL) over 90 days showed slight
growth at
1H'13, due to portfolio adjustments, totaling 3.2% for small and
medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) (2.8% at FYE12) and only 0.5% for Upper
middle and low
corporate companies (0% at FYE12).
BIB stands out within this group, maintaining good asset quality
despite a
strong loan portfolio expansion of 81.5% from December 2009 to
December 2012.
Stability in the ratio of loans past due more than 90 days (0.8%
at FYE12, 1.5%
at FYE11, and a 0.7% in 2010) reflects the bank's conservative
appetite for
credit risk.
The performance of this group has been tested since 2012, when
the lower levels
of economic activity, the significant decline in average
interest rates and the
maturing of loan expansions in the past two years resulted in
greater credit
costs and tighter margins. The banks included in this group have
more volatile
franchises and a slightly higher risk profile due to
characteristics that
include their small size, funding concentrated in deposits that
have higher
funding costs, and narrower profitability, which requires
well-defined
strategies and prudence in credit risk management in order to
preserve and
enhance their risk profile.
Lending is the main source of revenue for these banks, although
all seek to
increase fee income and cross-selling initiatives, since their
size does not
enable building a portfolio focused on some other segment as a
source of
diversification. This is a common strategy for medium-sized
Brazilian banks
classified in higher rating categories that are close to
investment grade. Fitch
believes that it will take some time for such revenues to become
relevant, but
considers the trend positive, given an environment of still
relatively lower
interest rates. On average, non-interest revenue represents less
than 10% of the
total revenue of this group of peers, compared with the 38% in
non-interest
revenue generated by the universe of large banks analyzed by the
agency.
Fitch believes that these banks, as well as most of the
Brazilian financial
system, will continue facing challenges in 2014 compared with
larger sized
institutions (which have greater revenue diversification), given
the current
interest rate environment, with reduced spreads due to the high
cost of credit.
In 2012 and 1H'13, two of these banks (Fibra and BI&P) reported
negative
earnings as a result of adjustments in their business models and
their departure
from markets in which they were not competitive. BIB and
Tribanco reported a
return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.5% at FYE12 (1.6% at
FYE11), comparing
favorably with the market average and other banks with similar
ratings
throughout the world.
Over the last years, all these banks have presented improvements
that include
better diversification in their funding sources, extending
average funding
maturities, and greater control of refinancing risk and sound
liquidity
management resulting in an overall improved ALM. The reduction
in the portion of
deposits with immediate redemption clauses was another factor
that assisted in
extending average funding maturities and increasing the balance
sheet liquidity
of this group of banks.
The banks reviewed, including those with less leveraged balance
sheets, have
comfortable capital ratios (the average Fitch core capital ratio
of the group
was 14.50% at 1H'13, 14.1% at FYE12 and 15.2% at FYE11). The
agency expects that
capitalization will not be a limiting factor for growth or
generating profits in
any of these banks. Fibra tends to show less favorable
capitalization (the Fitch
core capital ratio was 8.61% at 1H'13, 8.54 percent at FYE12 and
7.53% at
FYE11), which is explained by its losses in recent years,
despite the capital
injected by shareholders of about BRL608 million since 2010. The
Central Bank of
Brazil recently revised capitalization guidelines based on Basel
III outlines,
which, in the medium term, will help improve the capital base of
Brazilian
banks, especially through replacing old Tier II securities with
new issues that
have a greater capital content. Considering the current capital
ratios and
regulatory capital breakdown for the banks included in this
review, these new
rules will not necessarily lead to significant changes in
capital position,
except for Fibra, where some room for improvement is expected.
Key Rating Drivers
BIB
BIB's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) were affirmed at 'BB-' and
the Long-Term
National rating upgraded to 'A(bra)' from 'A-(bra)', based on
the bank's low
risk profile, stable performance, and good asset quality,
liquidity and
capitalization. This is supported by BIB's consistent focus on
(SMEs)
businesses, its risk culture and the historically solid quality
of its assets,
as well as adequate liquidity. These factors are offset by the
bank's small
size, its relatively low profitability and the asset and
liability
concentrations inherent to its business model.
Tribanco
Tribanco's Long-Term National rating was upgraded to 'A-(bra)'
from 'BBB+(bra)',
reflecting the implicit support from Martins Comercio e
Serviccos de
Distribuicao S.A. (Martins; LT National rating upgraded by
Fitchto 'A(bra)' from
'BBB+(bra)'; Outlook Stable, in August 2013). Fitch sees
Tribanco as a
strategically important part of the Martins Group, given its
strong integration
with the group's distribution chain. The bank's decision to
focus solely on
operations originated within Martins' client network further
strengthens the
bank's dependence on Martins' performance and operations.
The upgrade in Tribanco's LT National rating, which is one grade
below that of
Martins, reflects Fitch's view that the bank is strategically
important for
Martins' operations and accounts for a large part of the group's
assets, equity
and earnings. Moreover, Tribanco operates with some degree of
operational and
management independence, and has its own policies and profit
goals, which Fitch
considers positive. Currently, the bank continues to show a
prudent risk profile
in the development of its operations and, as it increasing its
penetration with
Martins' clientele, its performance should benefit from that as
well.
Fibra
Fibra's LT National Rating was downgraded to 'BBB+(bra)' from
'A-(bra)' by
Fitch and its Outlook maintained at Negative on Aug. 7, 2013.
Fibra's downgrade
considers the fact that the bank had a lower than expected
performance compared
with peers in the same rating category. This is mainly reflected
in its tight
capitalization ratios and negative operating earnings,
attributable to reduced
margins, large credit expenses and the lack of a profitable
expansion in its
retail operations (payroll deductible lending, auto financing
and retailer
direct consumer credit, all of which are currently being
discontinued).
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Fibra will
continue to face
challenges over the next two years in dealing with an operating
performance in
transition. Although the bank will become less dependent on
long-term funding
sources, it is expected to incur greater costs, since it has
projects still in
the maturation phase, whose results are not expected to be
relevant in the short
and medium terms. Fibra's ratings portray the asset and
liability concentrations
typical of medium-sized banks, as well as high leveraging
compared with its
peers. On the other hand, they consider the fact that the bank
is part of a
considerably large group, which results in greater than expected
access to
foreign and local funding. Moreover, its conservative liquidity
policy reduces
its refinancing risk in the capital market.
BI&P
BI&P's LT National rating reflects the bank's initiative in
recognizing problem
loans, as well as the increase in its capitalization, which will
result in an
improvement in its capital and liquidity ratios, as well as
better positioning
it to develop its operations. According to Fitch, the focus on
large companies,
which have better credit quality and less volatility, is
expected to bring
positive results to BI&P, albeit modest, beginning in 2H'13.
BI&P is a niche
bank, with asset and liability concentrations. Its main
challenges are
diversifying funding sources, improving credit quality and
generating positive
earnings. Fitch also believes that the bank will be able to
maintain good
liquidity and capitalization compared with its competitors that
have higher
ratings, which will benefit its risk profile.
Ratings Sensitivity
BIB
A potential upgrade in BIB's IDRs would be contingent upon a
higher
diversification of its funding, product mix and an expansion of
operations that
could reduce concentration on both the asset and liability side,
resulting in
more robust profitability. Should BIB be able to reduce the
difference that
separates the bank from its peers in terms of performance and
concentration
jointly with an improvement of its overall franchise, its
ratings could be
positively affected. Ratings could be negatively affected by a
deterioration in
the bank's asset quality ratios, with a subsequent decline in
its performance
(operational ROAA below 1.0%) and a reduction in the bank's
capitalization
position (i.e. Fitch core capital ratio below 13.0).
Tribanco
Tribanco's ratings are support-driven, which means that any
change in Martins'
ratings should impact Tribanco's ratings. Changes on the
strategic importance of
the bank to the group may also lead to changes in its ratings,
although this
scenario is considered very unlikely.
Fibra
A negative rating action is conditioned on additional weakening
of Fibra's asset
quality that results in greater than expected operating losses
and that
negatively impacts the bank's current capital base, reducing the
Fitch core
capital ratio to less than 7.0%. An unexpected deterioration in
its liquidity
and funding position could also affect Fibra's ratings.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable should the institution
become able to
generate recurring revenue that is capable of expanding its
operating earnings
and returning it to profitability in 2014. The revision of the
Outlook to Stable
is also conditioned on a significant and sustained increase in
the bank's
capitalization (Fitch core capital ratio above 8.5%), together
with adequate
coverage of impaired loans by loan loss reserves and the
maintenance of a
comfortable liquidity position.
BI&P
Fitch believes that a consistent generation of positive earnings
and an ROAA
above 1%, together with improvement in loan portfolio quality
and a favorable
capital structure, could benefit the ratings of BI&P. A
worsening of portfolio
quality, added to a significant decline in capitalization, with
a Fitch core
capital ratio below 10%, could negatively impact the ratings.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Industrial:
-- Foreign and Local Currency LT IDRs affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable;
-- Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs affirmed at 'B';
-- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-';
-- Long-Term National rating upgraded to 'A(bra)' from
'A-(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
-- Short-Term National rating upgraded to 'F1(bra)' from
'F2(bra)';
-- Support Rating affirmed at '5'.
-- Support rating Floor 'NF';
Tribanco:
-- Long-Term National rating upgraded to 'A-(bra)' from
'BBB+(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
-- Short-Term National rating affirmed at 'F2(bra)' .
Fibra:
-- Long-Term National rating affirmed at 'BBB+(bra)'; Outlook
Negative;
-- Short-Term National rating affirmed at 'F2(bra)' .
BI&P:
-- Long-Term National rating affirmed at 'BBB(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
-- Short-Term National rating affirmed at 'F3(bra)'.
