(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES, March 14 (Fitch) Following its recent upgrade of
Uruguay's
sovereign ratings, Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on
certain Uruguayan
banks.
Fitch has upgraded Nuevo Banco Comercial S.A.'s (NBC) Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s ratings are unaffected as they are
currently on Rating
Watch Negative (FC IDR 'BBB') pending the regulatory approval of
its acquisition
by Colombia's Banco GNB Sudameris SA (FC IDR 'BB+'). The Rating
Watch will be
resolved once the transaction is approved by the Uruguayan and
Colombian
regulators, which is expected during the first half of 2013.
HSBC Bank
(Uruguay)'s ratings will be downgraded to reflect the new
shareholder's capacity
and willingness to provide support or the intrinsic financial
profile of the
bank in Uruguay.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow Fitch's March 7 upgrade of Uruguay's
ratings
consisting of:
--Long-term foreign currency (FC) IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Long-term local currency (LC) IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Short-Term FC IDR to 'F3' from 'B';
--Country Ceiling to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
(For additional details see 'Fitch Upgrades Uruguay's IDR to
'BBB-'; Outlook
Revised to Stable' at 'www.fitchratings.com'.)
NBC's ratings reflect the potential support from The Bank of
Nova Scotia (BNS).
BNS holds 100% of NBC's equity, and its current FC IDR ('AA-')
is higher than
the Country Ceiling. NBC's foreign currency IDR is at the
country ceiling, while
its local currency IDR is two notches above that of the
Uruguayan sovereign.
Fitch affirmed NBC's support rating at 2 given that the bank is
considered a
strategically important subsidiary of BNS, as it is part of
BNS's business plan
for Latin America and its potential long-term growth in Uruguay.
Also, NBC
benefits from a complete integration with BNS' business policies
and strong
franchise despite not sharing the same brand name. So NBC would
be expected to
receive timely support from its parent, if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch has revised the Outlook on NBC's IDRs to Stable from
Positive, which
aligned it with the recently revised sovereign rating Outlook.
NBC's FC IDR is
currently constrained by Uruguay's Country Ceiling, while its LC
IDR is two
notches above the local currency sovereign ratings. Further
upgrades will be
contingent on positive changes in the sovereign rating. Also,
negative changes
to the sovereign rating or a change in the capacity and
willingness to provide
support from BNS may affect NBC's ratings, although the
likelihood of that is
currently very low.
The Outlook on the National long-term rating remains Stable.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Nuevo Banco Comercial (NBC):
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'
--Local currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
--Support rating affirmed at 2
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(uy)'
--Viability Rating of bb- was unaffected by this rating action
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dario Logiodice
Associate Director
+54-11-5235-8136
Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A.
Sarmiento 663 - piso 7 - C1041AAM
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+54-11-5235-8137
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 15,
2012;
--'National Ratings Criteria', Jan. 19, 2011.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
