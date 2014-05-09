(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 09 (Fitch) The passage of
revisions to the Korea
Development Bank Act by the National Assembly on 2 May
re-affirms the
government's commitment to restructure policy banks under new
state ownership
and supervision models, Fitch Ratings says. The new model
mandates majority
state ownership and reaffirms government solvency guarantees, in
contrast with
the previous administration's plans to fully privatise policy
lenders -
including KDB and the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK). As a
result, the
quasi-sovereign status of both KDB and IBK has been confirmed -
and, by
extension, the equalisation of their IDRs with that of the
sovereign at 'AA-'.
The changes are part of a broader shift in Korean economic
policy under
President Park Geun-Hye, which includes elements of greater
state engagement in
targeted sectors - including troubled/failing large corporates,
SMEs and highly
leveraged state-owned enterprises and households.
We do not view this as marking a fundamental change to Korea's
fiscal discipline
or robust policy framework - these being principal factors
underpinning our view
that the country is well-positioned from a sovereign and
macroeconomic
perspective. As the government reasserts its involvement in
policy banks, it has
also increased regulatory oversight to ensure that policy banks
are run in a
more cost-efficient way.
The new legislation stipulates new supervisory powers for the
Financial Services
Commission over KDB, in addition to reaffirming majority state
control (a
minimum 51% state ownership in KDB is now mandated). Under the
new act, the FSC
gains direct disciplinary authority, and the bank must seek
pre-approval of its
annual budget and business plan.
The revised KDB Act is scheduled to come into force in January
2015 upon the
completion of the re-merger of KDB with its parent KDB Financial
Group and
fellow policy-lender Korea Financial Corporation.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Korea Development Bank
here
Korea Finance Corporatihere
Koreaâ€™s Policy Financial Institutions: Policy Functions Set to
Increase to
Support Economy
here
