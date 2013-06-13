(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Ireland's proposed revised repossession law could help bank arrears to level off in 2014 by returning to the banks their recovery powers to resolve some long-term mortgage arrears, Fitch Ratings says. However, it may take some time before repossession numbers pick up. We expect repossessions to rise - from a very low 0.3% of arrears in 2012, according to the IMF - when the draft Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Bill 2013 is passed into legislation. Repairing the gap in the law should raise customer engagement and help normalise the recovery process for banks. The draft bill, together with central bank-imposed targets to reduce arrears through providing sustainable solutions, could help the banks to bring the high level of mortgage arrears under control. But the rate of foreclosure may be slow at first, as the proposed law will not apply retrospectively - and lenders will need to start legal proceedings again. It should take some time to clear the backlog of previously adjourned cases, and this may raise the costs involved. The speed at which repossessions may rise will be influenced by the way in which customer behaviour changes following a credible threat of repossession, and the extent that customers seek a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA). The new bill proposes to give the court power to adjourn a repossession case for two months initially, so that a borrower can make a proposal for a debt arrangement under the personal insolvency framework that became operational in Q2. We do not expect a wide-scale take-up of such arrangements for delinquent borrowers, since a bank can vote against a PIA proposal that it believes is an inappropriate solution. However, the provision for borrowers to seek a PIA could add to the length of time before repossessions rise, even though the draft bill would remove the block for certain foreclosures. The proposed legislative change will help reduce the foreclosure period for loans originated prior to 1 December 2009. But if the time taken to complete repossessions is to shorten by a meaningful extent, then additional measures to enhance the efficiency of the process would also be needed. Asset quality could receive some immediate benefit when the revised law is in place, as there could be fewer customers that had been previously unwilling to pay following rumours of potential debt forgiveness. The authorities have made it clear that large-scale debt relief will not be forthcoming, and the new bill supports this stance. The proposed legislation is designed to address deficiencies in the Land and Conveyancing Reform Act 2009, which repealed certain sections of the previous legislation, specifically in relation to repossession rights. The Dunne judgement in 2011 ruled that lenders could only repossess homes where mortgage borrowers had defaulted if they demanded full repayment before 1 December 2009. This prevented banks from foreclosing many mortgages in long-term arrears. The new bill has passed through the committee stage in the lower house of the Irish parliament, and is scheduled to come into operation in Q313. Contact: Denzil De Bie Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1592 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peer Review: Irish Banks - Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.