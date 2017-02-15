(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on 4 Nigerian
banks to Negative from Stable and affirmed the Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 10 banks and financial institutions.
The affected institutions are Zenith Bank Plc (Zenith), First
Bank of Nigeria
Ltd (FBN), United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank
Plc (GTB),
Access Bank Plc (Access), Diamond Bank Plc (Diamond), Fidelity
Bank Plc
(Fidelity), Union Bank Plc (Union) First City Monument Bank
Limited (FCMB), Wema
Bank Plc (Wema) and the bank holding company, FBN Holdings Plc
(FBNH). The
National Ratings of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc (SIBTC), as well as
its bank holding
company, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc (SIBTCH) are also affirmed.
The IDR Outlooks on Zenith and GTB (both at B+) have been
revised to Negative
following a recent similar action on Nigeria's (B+) Outlook. The
other two
banks, whose Outlooks have been revised to Negative, are Diamond
and FBN/FBNH
and the revision reflects their weaker financial profiles. We
have downgraded
the Long-and Short-Term National Ratings of FBN/FBNH and Diamond
to 'BB+(nga)'
and 'B(nga)' respectively to reflect heightened vulnerability of
capital due to
downside asset quality risks.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
The IDRs of all the banks (except SIBTC/SIBTCH) are driven by
Fitch's assessment
of their standalone creditworthiness as captured in their
Viability Ratings
(VRs). The IDRs are all in the 'B' range, indicating highly
speculative
fundamental credit quality, and factor in the banks' weakened
credit profiles
due to challenging macro-economic conditions and market
volatility. The
operating environment continues to be affected by the oil price
shock, slow GDP
growth, continuing pressure on the naira, scarcity of hard
currency in the FX
interbank market and policy uncertainty.
The VRs continue to be pressured by tight foreign currency
liquidity, asset
quality deterioration and limited capital buffers. The sector
remains largely
profitable, but operating profits in 2016 were inflated by
foreign currency
revaluation gains (due to the sharp depreciation of the naira in
June 2016).
Foreign currency-adjusted 'normalised' operating profit,
although still healthy,
is vulnerable to rising loan impairment charges (LICs). As a
consequence, the
banks VRs remain in the highly speculative 'b' range.
Fitch is monitoring the banks' ability to meet maturing external
obligations
given current difficult market conditions and limited supply of
foreign currency
from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The new foreign-exchange regime has provided limited respite in
accessing
foreign currency in the interbank market. FX forward contracts
provided by the
CBN since June 2016 have helped the banks access foreign
currency to reduce a
large backlog of overdue trade finance obligations. These were
either extended
or refinanced with international correspondent banks.
Further depreciation of the naira against the US dollar would
negatively impact
banks' regulatory capital ratios due to the translation effect
of risk-weighted
assets (RWAs). Some banks have limited buffers over regulatory
minimums and
further erosion of capital ratios beyond our expectations could
be
credit-negative.
GTB and Zenith are the highest rated banks in Nigeria with
Long-Term IDRs and
VRs of 'B+' and 'b+' respectively. These ratings are driven by
solid company
profiles, management quality and strong through-the-cycle
performance. The
Negative Outlooks on their Long-Term IDRs reflect Fitch's view
that they cannot
be rated above the sovereign due to the close correlation
between the domestic
operating environment and their credit profiles, including large
holdings of
government securities.
UBA's VR reflects the bank's strong franchise and company
profile, which
includes a broad pan-African footprint, as well as healthy
financial metrics,
including adequate capital and leverage ratios and resilient
earnings.
Access's VR reflects the bank's expanding franchise and market
share as well as
a strengthened business model and good track-record of
execution. The rating
also considers the bank's healthy financial profile, including
strong asset
quality and capital ratios.
FBNH's and FBN's VRs reflect the group's traditionally strong
franchise and
company profile in Nigeria and regionally and a large retail
network. The VRs
also factor in the bank's very high non-performing loans (NPL)
ratio, large loan
concentrations to the oil sector and weak capital position. The
Outlook on the
Long-Term IDRs is revised to Negative to reflect continued
pressure on capital
as addressing its substantial asset quality problems will likely
take time.
Diamond's VR reflects the bank's high risk appetite and weaker
earnings. The
Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is revised to Negative to reflect a
very tight
foreign currency liquidity position and pressure on capital
arising from weak
asset quality.
Fidelity's VR reflects the institution's strong second-tier
franchise and sound
capital ratios as well as sensitivity to high credit
concentrations and weak
earnings.
FCMB's VR reflects the bank's limited company profile, exposure
to higher-risk
segments, tight foreign currency liquidity and weak earnings
generation.
Union's VR reflects a high NPL ratio compared with peers, tight
foreign currency
liquidity and modest, albeit improving, revenue generation. It
also reflects
pressure on regulatory capital ratios, which the bank intends to
address by
raising core capital.
Wema's VR reflects the bank's small franchise, modest earnings
and profitability
and still low capital buffers. It also reflects a lower
proportion of foreign
currency assets and liabilities than peers', meaning it is less
affected by
current liquidity pressures.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of 'No
Floor' for all the
banks reflect sovereign support is possible but cannot be relied
upon. Fitch
believes that the Nigerian authorities retain a willingness to
support the
banks, but their ability to do so in foreign currency is weak
due to Nigeria's
low foreign currency reserves and revenues. In addition, we have
limited
confidence that any available reserves will be used to support
the banks rather
than to execute other priority policy objectives.
FBNH's Support Rating of '5' also reflects Fitch's view that the
authorities
retain a low propensity to provide support to bank holding
companies that do not
have significant senior obligations.
SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The senior debt ratings of Zenith, Access (issued via the bank
and Access
Finance BV), GTB (issued via GTB Finance BV), Diamond and
Fidelity are in line
with their respective Long-Term IDRs.
The subordinated debt ratings of FBN (issued via FBN Finance BV)
and Access are
rated one notch below their respective VRs to reflect
higher-than-average loss
severity for subordinated relative to senior debt. No additional
notches for
non-performance risk have been applied.
NATIONAL RATINGS
National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of each bank's
creditworthiness
relative to the best credit in the country. We have downgraded
the National
Ratings of FBN/FBNH and Diamond to reflect their weaker
financial metrics
relative to peers.
SIBTC's and SIBTCH's National Ratings are based on the
probability of support
from their parent, Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG;
BBB-/Negative). SBG has a
majority 53.2% stake in SIBTCH, which owns 100% of SIBTC. Fitch
believes SBG's
support would extend equally to both the bank and the holding
company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VRs
The IDRs are sensitive to rating action on the banks' respective
VRs. This is
mostly likely to be triggered by further asset quality and
capital deterioration
as well as continued pressure on foreign-currency funding and
liquidity.
FBN/FBNH's and Diamond's VRs face heightened sensitivity to a
downgrade if asset
quality, and therefore capitalisation, continues to deteriorate.
For Diamond,
additional weakening of its foreign currency liquidity position
is also a rating
sensitivity given its foreign currency refinancing risks.
Upside is limited for all banks' VRs due to the difficult
operating environment.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Upside to the SRs and SRFs of all banks is unlikely in the near
term due to the
recent downgrades and revisions (in November 2016). In the
medium term, positive
rating action could result from a significant improvement in the
sovereign's
foreign-currency reserves and a significant improvement in
foreign-currency
liquidity in the system. It may also be triggered by clear
evidence of timely
extraordinary sovereign support for domestic banks, if required.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to changes in their
creditworthiness
relative to other Nigerian entities. The National Ratings of
SIBTC and SIBTCH
are sensitive to a change in potential support (relating to both
ability and
propensity) from their ultimate parent, SBG. The National
Ratings of SIBTCH and
SIBTC could withstand a two-notch downgrade of SBG's Long-Term
IDR.
SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The senior debt ratings of Zenith, Access (issued via the bank
and Access
Finance BV), GTB (issued via GTB Finance BV), Diamond and
Fidelity are sensitive
to a change in their Long-Term IDRs.
The subordinated debt ratings of FBN (issued via FBN Finance BV)
and Access are
sensitive to a change in their VRs.
