July 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised Sri Lanka-based retailer
Abans Limited's Outlook to Negative from Stable. The National Long-Term rating
has been affirmed at 'A-(lka)'. The agency has also affirmed Abans's outstanding
unsecured redeemable debentures at National Long-term 'A-(lka)', and its
outstanding commercial paper at National Short-term 'F2(lka)'.
Key Rating Drivers
Higher leverage: The Negative Outlook reflects an increase in Abans's net
leverage (lease-adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR, excluding Abans Finance
PLC) to 4.60x for the financial year ended March 2013 (FYE12: 2.67x), above the
negative rating trigger of 4.5x. The increase was primarily due to higher debt
incurred to fund Abans's share of its upcoming Colombo City Mall joint venture,
as well as due to bridging finance extended to a new related company that houses
what was once Abans's motorcycle retail business.
Abans may find it challenging to reduce leverage below 4.5x by FYE14 and beyond,
even if the bridging-loan was repaid by the counterparty. This is because of an
expected slower economy in FY14, leading to weaker sales and profitability in
Abans's cyclical core business - consumer durables.
Project risks: Abans is a key investor in an upcoming residential and commercial
real-estate development in Colombo. Management expects construction to take
place between 2014 and 2016, while the payback period is likely to stretch out
over a longer period. Abans expects its investment in this project to be limited
to the initial equity outlay - most of which had been incurred in FYE13.
However, given the large scale of the project and the high-profile
counterparties involved, Abans may face reputation risk if the project faces
material delays or is stalled. Although several exit options may be available in
such a stressed scenario, Fitch does not rule out potential cash calls over the
medium-to-long term. The agency expects there to be greater certainty on the
project's progress over the next 12 - 24 months, and may take rating action if
there is material adverse deviation from management's current expectations.
Strong market share: Abans is a leading consumer durables retailer in Sri Lanka,
with strong brands and an extensive distribution network of 1,059 outlets, 439
of which are its own stores. Its LG brand accounts for a significant part of its
sales. Over the last three to four years Abans's dependence on LG has reduced as
its distribution broadens to include other brands such as HP, Haier, Toshiba,
Philips, Whirlpool, and Sanyo.
Discretionary demand/currency risk: Abans is exposed to discretionary demand for
consumer durables, which tends to fluctuate through business cycles, reflecting
the non-essential nature of products. This is an inherent business risk for the
company and is factored into its 'A-(lka)' rating Furthermore, Abans imports
over 80% of its products for retail domestically, which exposes the company to
foreign currency risk. This risk is partly offset Abans assembling nearly 20% of
its sales domestically.
Evolving corporate governance: During FY13 Abans has taken measures to improve
its weak corporate governance, including by bringing in Directors from outside
the Pestonjee family (who owns the majority of Abans' shares), divesting
non-core entities from the Abans group, and reducing related-party transactions
with unconsolidated companies. Fitch will monitor developments over the medium
term and look for tangible benefits before considering whether these measures
have a material impact on Abans' risk-profile.
Moderate refinancing risk: At FYE13, Abans had LKR459m and LKR1.6bn of cash and
unutilized credit facilities, respectively against LKR2.3bn debt maturing in
FY14. Additionally Fitch expects Abans's free cash flow (FCF, defined as
operating cash after dividends and capex) to remain negative in FY14 on account
of the working capital-intensive nature of the retail business, which will
require a further increase in borrowings. Fitch takes some comfort from the
strength of Abans's core business and its access to domestic banks.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may individually, or collectively, lead to a
further negative rating action include:
-Leverage being sustained over 4.5x at FYE14 and beyond
-Fixed charge coverage (measured as EBITDAR/interest expense + rent) falling
below 1.25x on a sustained basis (FYE13: 1.53x)
-Material deviation in its real estate project from current expectations
resulting in further cash injections from Abans
-A material weakening of the credit profile of Abans Finance PLC
Positive: No positive rating action is expected given that the rating is on a
Negative Outlook. However, future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable include:
-Leverage falling below 4.5x on a sustained basis
-Smooth progress of its real estate project which will limit Abans's financial
liability to the initial investment value.
