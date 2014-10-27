(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised AEGON
Bank N.V.'s
(Aegon Bank) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its Long- and
Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
respectively. Its
Support Rating is affirmed at '1'.
The revision of the Outlook on Aegon Bank mirrors that on its
parent Aegon N.V.
(Aegon; A/Stable) ('Fitch Revises Aegon's Outlook to Stable;
Affirms IDR at 'A''
available at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATING
Aegon Bank's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential
support from Aegon,
in case of need. Fitch views Aegon Bank as a strategically
important subsidiary
of Aegon given the strong synergies between Aegon Bank and
Aegon's insurance
activities in the Netherlands, a core market for the group.
Through Aegon Bank
the group can offer banking products to increase cross-selling
and strengthen
customer loyalty. We view the subsidiary as 'strategically
important' but not
'core' to Aegon, and this is reflected in Aegon Bank's Long-term
IDR being
notched down once from Aegon's.
The strategic importance of Aegon Bank is highlighted by its
role within the
group, and we believe that the parent has a high propensity to
provide support
as a default of its Dutch banking subsidiaries would result in
material
reputation risk, which would in our opinion far outweigh the
financial cost of
supporting the bank. The bank shares its parent's branding and
represented a
small 2% of the group's consolidated assets at end-2013. In
addition, Aegon has
a track record of providing support to Aegon Bank in case of
need.
Under Fitch's methodology, a Long-term IDR of 'A-' can be mapped
to a Short-term
IDR of 'F1' or 'F2', and where the Long-term IDR is
support-driven and lower
than the supporting entity's, the higher of the two possible
Short-term IDRs
will typically be assigned. However, Aegon Bank's Short-term IDR
is the lower of
the two possible Short-term IDRs, principally because we believe
that as its
parent is not a bank, the bank's liquidity is more dependent on
its standalone
management. The Short-term IDR also reflects funding from the
European Central
Bank and a less liquid balance sheet after the acquisition of a
loan portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATING
Aegon Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes in our view of its
strategic
importance to its parent. Changes to the creditworthiness of the
bank's parent
would also trigger a change in in Aegon Bank's ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 144 29 91 26
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
Secondary Analyst
Eris Huang
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1493
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
