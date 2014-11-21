(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/MILAN, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised APETRA's Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. Its senior unsecured notes have also been affirmed at 'AA'. The rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on the Kingdom of Belgium's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Revises Belgium's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'AA'' dated 14 November 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). APETRA's ratings are aligned with the Kingdom of Belgium due its strategic importance for Belgium. The Outlook change is in line with Fitch's criteria on 'Ratings of Public Sector entities - Outside the United States'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch classifies APETRA as a dependent public sector entity (PSE) under its rating of public sector entities criteria, due to the consolidation of its debt into general government accounts, strong oversight from the government and its strategic role in government policy through ensuring the security of oil supplies for Belgium. As a result the ratings and Outlook of APETRA are equalised with Belgium's ratings (AA/Negative/F1+). By virtue of its status as a limited liability company, APETRA is not subject to bankruptcy or liquidation proceedings. The ratings take into account the strategic value of the company for Belgium because of its public service role. The European Directive 2009/119/EC requires each member state to hold strategic oil stocks to cope with the risk of supply disruptions. Fully owned by the Belgian state, APETRA is the exclusive manager of this obligation for Belgium and enables the country to fulfill its international obligations on ownership of a minimum stock of crude oil and petroleum products. Although APETRA does not aim to make profit, it is forecasting a net profit of EUR80m at end- 2014 (before eventual inventory including market adjustments) compared with EUR81.8m in 2013. At end-2014, debt is estimated to reach EUR1.4bn and represent about 17 years of cash generated, compared with respectively EUR1.6bn and 15.4 years at end-2013. APETRA plans to repay some of its debt using its strong available cash resources and net cash flow generation over the medium term. Despite some exit fees, Fitch estimates that repayment would reduce APETRA's debt to EUR860m by end-2019. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Negative Outlook reflects that on Belgium's sovereign ratings. A downgrade would follow a similar rating action on the sovereign. An adverse change in the legal framework - which Fitch considers unlikely at present - and a weakening of expected support from the State could also lead a downgrade. Contacts: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 79 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 07 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated August 2012, and "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States" dated March 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States - Effective from 4 March 2013 to 4 March 2014 here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.