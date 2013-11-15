(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Japan-based Asahi
Mutual Life Insurance Company's (Asahi Life) Outlook to Positive
from Stable and
affirmed its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects Asahi Life's improvement in its
capital adequacy
and its resilient insurance underwriting backed by growth in its
more profitable
third (health) sector.
Asahi Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) has improved
(495.8% at
end-March 2013 versus 426.6% at end-March 2012) due to its risk
reduction
efforts and higher unrealised gains on securities. The company
reduced the book
value of its domestic equity holdings to JPY211bn at end-March
2013 from
JPY270bn a year earlier, and Fitch expects Asahi Life to
continue cutting its
equity holdings.
Its insurance underwriting business has been stable due to its
focus on the more
profitable third sector. Annual premiums of in-force policies of
Asahi Life's
third sector grew 2.2% in FYE13 (the financial year ended March
2013), partly
because it launched an insurance product for the care of the
disabled and
elderly, ahead of most of its peers.
Nevertheless, in comparison with its peers' average SMR of more
than 700%, Asahi
Life's capital position is weak. In addition, Asahi Life's
negative spread
burden remains sizable and continues to offset gains from
better-than-projected
mortality and morbidity rates. However, Fitch expects the
negative spread burden
to moderately shrink due to gradually declining average
guaranteed yields over
the medium term.
Asahi Life is the ninth-largest life insurance group in Japan by
value of
policies in-force at end-March 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include: a further
strengthening of
capitalisation, particularly if the SMR remains well above 400%
on a sustained
basis; further improvement in Fitch's internal capitalisation
measure; and a
decline in financial leverage (with foundation funds called
kikin treated as
debt) to below 45%, for a prolonged period. Growth in the
company's third sector
and improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of its death
protection
products would also be viewed positively by Fitch.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include: material erosion of
capitalisation,
specifically, a decline in the SMR to below 300% or
deterioration in Fitch's
internal capitalisation measure on a sustained basis.
Significant deterioration
in profitability would also put the rating under pressure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended',
dated 13 November
2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
