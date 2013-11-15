(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Japan-based Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company's (Asahi Life) Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision reflects Asahi Life's improvement in its capital adequacy and its resilient insurance underwriting backed by growth in its more profitable third (health) sector. Asahi Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) has improved (495.8% at end-March 2013 versus 426.6% at end-March 2012) due to its risk reduction efforts and higher unrealised gains on securities. The company reduced the book value of its domestic equity holdings to JPY211bn at end-March 2013 from JPY270bn a year earlier, and Fitch expects Asahi Life to continue cutting its equity holdings. Its insurance underwriting business has been stable due to its focus on the more profitable third sector. Annual premiums of in-force policies of Asahi Life's third sector grew 2.2% in FYE13 (the financial year ended March 2013), partly because it launched an insurance product for the care of the disabled and elderly, ahead of most of its peers. Nevertheless, in comparison with its peers' average SMR of more than 700%, Asahi Life's capital position is weak. In addition, Asahi Life's negative spread burden remains sizable and continues to offset gains from better-than-projected mortality and morbidity rates. However, Fitch expects the negative spread burden to moderately shrink due to gradually declining average guaranteed yields over the medium term. Asahi Life is the ninth-largest life insurance group in Japan by value of policies in-force at end-March 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include: a further strengthening of capitalisation, particularly if the SMR remains well above 400% on a sustained basis; further improvement in Fitch's internal capitalisation measure; and a decline in financial leverage (with foundation funds called kikin treated as debt) to below 45%, for a prolonged period. Growth in the company's third sector and improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of its death protection products would also be viewed positively by Fitch. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include: material erosion of capitalisation, specifically, a decline in the SMR to below 300% or deterioration in Fitch's internal capitalisation measure on a sustained basis. Significant deterioration in profitability would also put the rating under pressure. Contacts: Primary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Rating Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended', dated 13 November 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.