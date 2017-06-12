(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bahrain's
Outlook to
Negative from Stable and affirmed the sovereign's Long Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The issue
ratings on
Bahrain's senior unsecured foreign and local currency long-term
bonds have been
affirmed at 'BB+'.
The ratings on the sukuk trust certificates issued by CBB
International Sukuk
Company 5 have also been affirmed at 'BB+'. The Country Ceiling
has been
affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'.
The issue ratings on Bahrain's senior unsecured local-currency
short-term bonds
have been affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bahrain's ratings are supported by high GDP per capita and human
development
indicators (relative even to the BBB median), a developed
financial sector and
the boost to external financing flexibility from strong GCC
support. The
strengths are balanced by double-digit fiscal deficits, high and
rising debt, a
highly oil-dependent government budget and domestic political
tensions that
hamper fiscal adjustment.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the following
key rating
drivers:
Beyond various near-term measures to rein in the fiscal deficit,
the government
has yet to identify a clear medium-term strategy to tackle high
deficits and a
rapidly growing government debt ratio. The lack of a medium-term
fiscal
framework, combined with the absence of the two-year budget for
2017 and 2018
six months into the budget period, creates increasing
uncertainty around the
outlook for debt and deficits.
The government deficit widened to 16.2% of GDP in 2016 from
15.4% in 2015, with
subsidy reforms not fully offsetting a decline in oil revenue,
and interest
costs undermining savings elsewhere on expenditure. Although
Fitch expects the
deficit to narrow to 10.2% of GDP by 2018, this will be
insufficient to
stabilise the debt trajectory. Under Fitch's baseline
assumptions, which include
a moderate rise in oil prices and implementation of fiscal
measures already
identified, debt will continue to rise, hitting 100% of GDP in
2026 (from 74% of
GDP in 2016). Fitch's deficit numbers include estimated extra
budgetary spending
of 2.6% of GDP.
In Fitch's view, the slow progress towards the new budget and a
medium-term
fiscal strategy reflects the difficulty of building consensus
over the next wave
of fiscal consolidation measures. Reining in the deficit further
could call for
deeper reforms to Bahrain's social and economic model,
traditionally
characterised by low taxation and generous benefits. In Fitch's
view, the
country's leadership is generally committed to reform, but this
commitment is
not yet shared by other stakeholders, and the government remains
wary of social
pressures.
Bahrain's 'BB+' rating also reflects the following key rating
drivers:
Fitch expects hydrocarbon revenue to rise by around 28% and
non-hydrocarbon
revenue to rise by about 16% in 2017. Gradual increases in
administered gas and
fuel prices partly offset the negative effect of weak oil prices
on hydrocarbon
revenue in 2016 and will augment revenue increase this year. The
government has
already introduced higher fees for various government services
and a fee on
certain commodities ahead of GCC-wide implementation of an
excise tax. The
government is working to introduce a VAT in 2018 in line with
agreement among
GCC states, which could provide a fiscal boost in the region of
2% of GDP,
according to IMF estimates. Fitch assumes that this
implementation will be
delayed from early 2018 into 2H18, given the magnitude of the
technical
challenges involved.
Spending was flat in 2016, and Fitch expects it to grow at well
below GDP growth
in 2017-2018. Subsidy expenditure fell almost 8% in 2016 and a
schedule of
gradual increases to water and electricity tariffs holds out the
promise of a
further 4-5% decline per year in the subsidy bill in 2017 and
2018. Capital
spending also fell by around 7% and will shrink further as the
government's
project pipeline is increasingly financed through the GCC
Development Fund. The
government's nominal wage bill was roughly constant in 2016,
with significant
government efforts to contain benefits and allowances to its
employees
offsetting the effect of a 1.5%-3% increase to base salaries.
Fitch expects real GDP growth of 2.4% per year in 2017-2018.
This reflects
constant hydrocarbon volumes (after a slight fall in 2016) and a
moderation of
non-hydrocarbon growth to 3% from an estimated 3.7% in 2016.
Spending on
projects financed by the USD7.5 billion (20% of GDP) GCC
Development Fund
provides the most significant support to growth amid government
retrenchment.
Some USD3.1 billion of projects had been awarded to contractors
at end-2016, up
from USD1.1 billion at end-2015. Growth is also supported by
state-owned
enterprise projects (in oil, gas, and aluminium) and strong GCC
demand for
Bahrain real estate.
Growth of credit to the private sector slowed to an estimated
2.5% in 2016 after
8.8% in 2015. Banks would be well-placed to extend more credit
to the economy,
given their sound profitability, high capitalisation and
liquidity, and low
non-performing loan levels. However, deposit growth has slowed
and the high
yields on government debt make some private sector lending
unattractive. As a
result, Fitch expects growth of credit to the private sector to
stay muted at
2%-3% per year.
The GCC Development Fund reflects the broader support that
Bahrain enjoys from
some GCC countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. This
support is rooted
in deep historical, cultural and familial ties as well as
regional rivalries.
Bahrain gets most of its oil from the Abu Sa'afa field shared
with Saudi Arabia
(it is entitled to 50% of production, but has sometimes received
significantly
more as a form of support). In Fitch's view, further material
support from the
GCC would be forthcoming in case of extreme political,
financial, or fiscal
instability, given Bahrain's small size and strategic
importance. The
expectation of such support has helped to maintain Bahrain's
market access and
US dollar peg despite low foreign exchange reserves, which had
fallen to an
estimated 1.2 months of current external payments at end-2016.
Fitch expects Bahrain's recent severing of ties with Qatar to
have a limited
direct dampening effect on growth. Qataris make up slightly more
than 1% of
inbound arrivals to Bahrain, but loss of flights from Doha and
heightened risk
perceptions could deter some non-GCC visitors (currently more
than a third of
the total). Qatar had not been contributing to the GCC
Development Fund, but
some private real estate investment will likely be forgone. The
ban on flights
by Qatar Airways could provide an opportunity for state-owned
Gulf Air to seize
market share on regional routes and reduce reliance on
government subsidies.
Tensions continue between the government and the predominantly
Shia opposition,
resulting in sporadic and isolated incidents of violence and
clashes with
security forces. Courts have now banned the two main opposition
groups, which
boycotted the previous election and were charged with fomenting
violence and
terrorism. Fitch's baseline assumption is that Bahrain's
security forces will
continue to prevent the sort of escalation of domestic tensions
that would
materially affect economic growth. However, Fitch believes that
the government's
recently more hard-line stance increases the risk of
instability,
notwithstanding a tight security environment and strong regional
support.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Bahrain a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB+'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- External Finances: +1 notch, to reflect the boost to external
financing
flexibility from strong GCC support;
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect a rising debt trajectory
and the
rigidity of government revenue and expenditure.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are:
- Failure to shrink the fiscal deficit and set out a clear path
towards
stabilising the government debt-to-GDP ratio;
- Severe deterioration of the domestic security environment.
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action are:
- A narrowing of the budget deficit consistent with a decline of
the government
debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium term;
- A broadly accepted political solution to domestic political
tensions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD52.5/bbl in 2017
and USD55/bbl in
2018.
Fitch assumes no change to the rule of the royal family.
Fitch assumes that regional conflicts will not directly impact
Bahrain or its
ability to trade.
Fitch assumes no change to the peg of the Bahraini dinar to the
US dollar.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
