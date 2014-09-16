(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bancolombia's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb' and its IDRs at 'BBB'. Fitch has
also revised
Bancolombia's Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed
Bancolombia's National Ratings. A complete list of rating
actions is provided at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY AND ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS
Bancolombia's VR and its local and foreign currency IDRs reflect
its strong
franchise, solid balance sheet, adequate performance, robust
asset quality and
reserves, ample deposit base and access to funding and positive
operating
environment. The VR also reflects the challenges arising from
its recent
acquisitions. In addition, Fitch notes Bancolombia's efforts to
strengthen its
capital from the low reached at end 2013.
Bancolombia is in the process of integrating Banistmo (rated
'BBB/F2' with a
Stable Outlook by Fitch) and has also acquired a non-controlling
interest in
Banco Agromercantil in Guatemala (rated 'A+(gtm)/F1(gtm)' with a
Stable
Outlook). Fitch will continue to monitor Bancolombia's new
subsidiaries'
performance and their impact on the bank's prospects and credit
metrics.
As expected, the bank's acquisitions stretched its capital and
combined with the
poor performance of its investment portfolio during
first-half-2013 (1H'13)
drove Bancolombia's Fitch Core Capital ratio (FCC) below 9% at
year-end 2013
(YE'13). However, during first-quarter 2014 (1Q'14), Bancolombia
raised COP2.6
trillion (about USD1.3 billion) in a public offering of
preferred shares,
restoring part of the capital deployed for the acquisitions.
The successful share issuance strengthened Bancolombia's FCC and
will support
current and future balance sheet growth. As the bank grows, FCC
is expected to
remain in the 10%-11% range. This is a level that Fitch believes
is in line with
other similarly rated banks, especially under the light of its
sizable loan loss
reserves. Fitch expects that Bancolombia will maintain its
conservative earning
retention policy and control its growth/expansion in order to
further enhance
its position and creditworthiness.
Bancolombia boasts a well-balanced business with loans
diversified by geography,
by industry, by product and by obligor. The bank has little
undesired
concentrations, robust asset quality, ample reserves and
sufficient liquidity as
well as a well-diversified deposit base and proven access to
capital markets.
Strong earnings generation, resilient margins and controlled
operating costs
contribute to Bancolombia's performance while sound asset
quality and adequate
risk management contained credit cost.
In spite of rapid growth into riskier segments and portfolio
seasoning,
Bancolombia's asset quality metrics show stabilization signs
during 2013 and
1H'14 and remain sound. Past due loans (90-day PDLs) reached
1.6% at June 2014.
Moreover, Bancolombia maintains ample reserves that cover PDLs
2.8 times (x).
Given its sizable market share the bank enjoys a
well-diversified, stable and
relatively low cost deposit base providing flexibility to grow.
In addition,
Bancolombia has proven access to local and global capital and
debt markets.
Accordingly, the loan to deposits ratios reached 112% at June
2014 as
Bancolombia actively uses capital markets to better match its
assets and
liabilities tenor profile.
SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bancolombia's Support Rating and Support Rating floor reflect
its systemic
importance. Support from Colombia's central bank would, in
Fitch's opinion, be
forthcoming, if needed.
Colombia's ability to provide such support is reflected in
Colombia's sovereign
rating ('BBB' with a Stable Rating Outlook) and drives
Bancolombia's support
floor of 'BBB-'. The upgrade on the Support Rating Floor is
explained by Fitch's
recent upgrade on Colombia's Sovereign Rating in December 2013.
SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINTATED DEBT
The ratings of Bancolombia's senior unsecured and subordinated
debt are driven
by the bank's IDR. The plain-vanilla subordinated debt is rated
one notch below
the bank's IDR. These bonds lack equity-like features that would
earn it equity
credit following Fitch's criteria. The notching reflects one
notch for higher
expected losses in case of liquidation but no additional
notching for
non-performance, given its gone concern characteristics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIABILITY AND ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS
Fitch would upgrade Bancolombia's ratings if the bank continues
to improve its
performance, adequately consolidates its recent acquisitions and
gradually
improves and stabilizes its profitability (ROAA around 2%) while
maintaining
sound capital ratios at levels (FCC above 10%).
Conversely, Bancolombia's VR and IDRs could be negatively
affected if the bank
allows its capital to deteriorate (FCC consistently below 9.5%)
or a fail to
duly integrate the acquired businesses. Even when integration
risk of the
acquired entities exists, as in any other M&A transaction, a
solid history of
successful integration of acquired entities in Colombia and
abroad and the good
financial profile of the acquired entity suggests that these
risks are
manageable for Bancolombia
An unexpected deterioration of its impaired loans ratio above 4%
or a
significant reduction of its ample loan loss coverage may also
trigger a
negative rating action by Fitch on Bancolombia's VR and IDR's.
In addition, a
weaker profitability below the recent average (ROAA below 1.5%)
could hinder its
ability to underpin capital and asset growth and may trigger a
negative rating
action.
SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bancolombia's Support and Support Rating Floor ratings would be
affected by a
change in Colombia's ability or willingness to support the bank.
SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINTATED DEBT
The ratings of Bancolombia's Senior Unsecured and Subordinated
debt would move
in line with the bank's VR/IDR.
PROFILE
Bancolombia is a top contender in its core markets (21.8% market
share by assets
in Colombia, 11% in Panama and 28.5% in El Salvador at March
2014) and an
increasingly active competitor in Central and South America. As
a universal bank
serving all segments, the bank enjoys a strong competitive
position and a
diversified and quite stable revenue base.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions for Bancolombia:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook to
Positive from
Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook to
Positive from
Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb';
--Support rating upgraded to '2' from '3';
--Support rating floor revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-';
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook
Stable
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)';
--COP1.5 billion program senior unsecured issuances' national
rating affirmed at
'AAA(col)';
--COP1 billion program subordinated issuances' national rating
affirmed at
'AA+(col)';
--COP2 billion program senior unsecured issuances' national
rating affirmed at
'AAA(col)'.
