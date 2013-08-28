(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego's (BGK) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Stable from Positive and affirmed the IDRs at 'A-' and 'A', respectively. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook to Stable from Positive on Poland's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs (see 'Fitch Revises Poland's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'A-'' dated 23 August 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of BGK's ratings reflects Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that BGK would be supported by the Republic of Poland in light of the bank's policy role and its full state ownership. The ratings also reflect the state's commitment to ensure at all times adequate liquidity and capital ratios at BGK. The Stable Outlook on BGK's Long-term IDRs reflects that on the Polish sovereign. BGK's primary task is to support (central and local) government economic programmes and regional development projects. The bank also plays an important role in providing banking services to the Polish Ministry of Finance. The share of strictly commercial activities not related to BGK's policy role is low and will continue to shrink. RATING SENSITIVITIES BGK's ratings are sensitive to changes in the Polish sovereign ratings. Fitch believes that the state's strong propensity to support BGK is unlikely to be revised in the foreseeable future. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Stable from Positive Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Stable from Positive Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)' with Stable Outlook National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)' Senior unsecured debt issuance program Long-term foreign currency: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt issuance program Long-term local currency: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt issuance program Long-term National Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)' Senior unsecured bonds Long-term local currency rating: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured bonds National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)' Contact: Primary Analyst Michal Bryks, ACCA Director +48 22 338 6293 Fitch Polska SA Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw Secondary Analyst Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Committee Chairperson Maria Jose Lockerbie Managing Director +44 20 3530 1083 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.