(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bank
of Valletta's
(BOV) Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' following
the downgrade of
Malta's Sovereign Long-term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) to
'A'/Stable on 20
September 2013 (see "Fitch Downgrades Malta to 'A' from 'A+';
Outlook Stable" at
www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has affirmed BOV's Support Rating
(SR) at '2'.
The banks' IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) are unaffected by this
rating action
and remain sensitive to the factors described in previous rating
action
commentaries (see "Fitch Affirms Bank of Valletta at 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable",
dated 8 February 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS -SRF AND SR
The revision of the bank's SRF follows the downgrade of Malta's
sovereign IDR
and reflects Fitch's view of the authorities' reduced ability to
support BOV, in
case of need. The four-notch differential between Malta's
sovereign IDR and
BOV's SRF remains unchanged as a result of this rating action.
BOV's SR of '2'
continues to reflect the still high likelihood of state support
given the bank's
size and systemic importance, with a deposit market share of
over 46%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRF AND SR
The SRF and SR are sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of
support propensity
and/or ability of the government to provide support. For
example, a further
downgrade of Malta's sovereign rating would likely result in a
downgrade of SRF,
as it would indicate a decline in the authorities' ability to
provide support.
Fitch has outlined its approach to addressing the topic of
support in its bank
ratings in light of the evolving support dynamics for banks
worldwide (see
"Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank
Ratings", dated 11
September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). BOV's SRF and SR would
come under
downward pressure if Fitch concluded that support had weakened
or that senior
level support for a failed bank is possible but can no longer be
relied upon. If
Fitch considered that support had declined, factors that it
would consider in
its assessment of the degree of support it would continue to
factor into the
ratings would include the amount and nature of any government
ownership in BOV,
as Fitch believes that states are likely to want to protect the
value of their
investment, at least up to a point.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Ratings
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
