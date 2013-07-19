(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Banco de
Desarrollo Rural S.A.'s (Banrural) Rating Outlook to Negative
from Stable and
affirmed the bank's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+'. At the same
time, Fitch has revised Banco Industrial S.A.'s Rating Outlook
to Stable from
Positive and affirmed its long-term IDR at 'BB'. This action
follows Fitch's
revision of Guatemala's sovereign Rating Outlook to Negative
from Stable (for
more information on the sovereign rating action see 'Fitch
Affirms Guatemala at
'BB+'; Revises Outlook to Negative', dated July 11, 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com). A full list of Industrial's and
Banrural's rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
BANRURAL'S KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Banrural's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) are at the same level
of Guatemala's
sovereign and given its association with the public sector,
particularly in its
funding side, an eventual downgrade of Guatemala's sovereign
rating would, in
turn, lead to a similar action on Banrural's IDRs.
Banrural's IDRs and VR reflect its sound local franchise,
historically high
profitability, strong capital, good credit quality and ample
depository base.
Banrural's ratings also reflect moderate concentrations in
public sector funds
and the limited revenue diversification, given its main target
markets (micro,
and small enterprises). The affirmation of the support rating of
'3' reflects
Fitch's opinion that the bank maintains a moderate probability
of support from
the state, given its systemic importance in the banking system.
Banrural's national ratings were affirmed and its Outlook
remains Stable as the
bank's relative strength in the local market remains unchanged.
INDUSTRIAL'S KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Industrial's Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from
Positive, indicating
that its IDR has little upside potential should Guatemala's
Negative Outlook
eventually result in a sovereign downgraded. Industrial's large
exposure to
Guatemalan bonds prevents its ratings to be above that of the
sovereign.
The Outlook of Industrial's long-term national ratings was also
revised to
Stable from Positive, and the ratings affirmed as the relative
strength in the
local market remains unchanged, even with the sovereign's
downgrade. The Rating
Outlook of Industrial's subsidiaries (Contecnica and Banco
Industrial El
Salvador) were also revised to Stable from Positive while its
national ratings
were affirmed.
Industrial's IDRs are driven by its strong national franchise,
sound asset
quality, good efficiency, ample deposit base, and sound
liquidity, which, in
turn, are reflected in the bank's VR. Industrial's ratings are
constrained by
its modest capitalization, moderate profitability, and the
relatively high loan
portfolio concentrations.
BANRURAL'S RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
A downgrade of Guatemala's sovereign ratings will result in a
downgrade of
Banrural's IDRs. On the other hand, if the sovereign ratings are
eventually
affirmed at 'BB+' and the Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative, it is highly
likely that Banrural's Rating Outlook would be revised
accordingly. Banrural's
national ratings would not be affected should Guatemala's
sovereign be
downgraded.
INDUSTRIAL'S RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL
RATINGS
Industrial IDR's upside potential is considered limited by
Fitch, should
Guatemala's Negative Outlook eventually result in a sovereign
downgraded,
considering the bank's high exposure to the sovereign in its
securities
portfolio. On the other hand, a further than expected weakening
of the bank's
loss absorption capacity could trigger a downgrade of the bank's
IDRs.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Banrural:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bb+';
--Support affirmed at '3';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-';
--National long -term rating affirmed at 'AA+(gtm)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Industrial:
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Local-currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Positive;
--Local-currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb';
--Support affirmed at '3';
--Subordinated Tier I capital notes debt affirmed at 'B-';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-';
--National scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(gtm)';
Outlook revised to
Stable from Positive;
--National scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Contecnica:
--National long -term rating affirmed at 'A(gtm)'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Positive;
--National scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1(gtm)'.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Banco Industrial
El Salvador:
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'A+(slv)'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Positive;
--National scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1(slv)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
Latin America Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0739
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516 6613
Fitch Central America
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
San Salvador, El Salvador
Francesca Cedrola
Analyst
+503 2516 6611
Secondary Analyst
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516 6610
Committee Chairperson
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+562-2499-3307
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
