Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Autonomous Community of the
Basque Country -
Rating Action ReportLONDON/BARCELONA/MILAN, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the
Autonomous Community of the Basque Country's (Basque Country)
Outlooks to Stable
from Negative. Its Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) have been affirmed at `BBB+' and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR has
been affirmed at `F2'. Fitch has also affirmed the Basque
Country's outstanding
bonds at `BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The key rating factors and their relative weights are as
follows:
Budgetary performance: high
The revision in Outlook to Stable reflects improvements of the
Basque Country's
performance, with a positive operating balance in 2013 for the
second year in a
row, and stronger expectations that the budget deficit will
continue to narrow.
In 2013 the Basque government reported a preliminary deficit
before debt
variation of EUR734m, compared with an average annual deficit of
about EUR1.6bn
during the 2009-2012 period. Fitch expects the Basque Country to
post a positive
current balance in 2015 of about 1% of total revenues (-1.6% in
2013), which is
still weak but is likely to continue to gradually improve.
Economy and debt: medium
The affirmation of the ratings reflects the Basque Country's
strong
socio-economic profile and prudent management but also its
volatile fiscal
performance. The ratings also take into account a large increase
of debt since
2008, which has left the region exposed to high refinancing
risk. The Basque
Country's high degree of tax autonomy and its prosperous
socio-economic position
allow it to be rated above the Kingdom of Spain (BBB/Stable/F2).
In common with the rest of Spain, the Basque Country has
suffered an economic
slowdown. Higher prosperity and greater economic resilience mean
it has been
less severely affected than other autonomous regions. Between
2008 and 2012, the
Basque Country's GDP shrank 0.3%, compared with a 0.9%
contraction for Spain.
This is attributable to a diversified economy, a solid
manufacturing sector, a
smaller contribution from the construction sector, and much
lower household
debt. Wealth standards are stronger than the national average
with a GDP per
capita 135% of the national average. There is also a strong
culture of
entrepreneurship, illustrated by a much lower level of
unemployment.
Under its base case scenario, Fitch projects higher growth in
tax revenue from
2014, enabling an improvement in the current balance. Fitch
expects the region
to post an operating margin between 1% and 4% in 2014 and 2015.
Fitch base case
scenario also assumes that debt will continue to grow, but at a
more modest
pace, and should remain below 95% of current revenue by 2015.
Debt to GDP is
projected by Fitch to remain below 13%, lower than the regional
debt targets of
between 13% and 13.4% for 2014 and 2015.
Under the financial model within the Basque Country tax revenues
are correlated
to the performance of its economy while current expenditure are
rigid due to the
scope of responsibilities (education, healthcare, police, etc).
As a result,
there may be some short-term volatility in the balance between
revenues and
expenditure.
The region's decision to maintain a high level of investment to
offset the
impact of the economic downturn led to an increase in debt to
EUR7bn by end-2013
from less than EUR0.5bn before 2008. Even though the regional
government has
been able to borrow on its own in 2013, interest costs and
refinancing risk have
risen substantially although the latter is mitigated by access
to the national
Regional Liquidity Fund if needed. Debt represented 87% of
current revenue in
2013 and debt servicing rose to 5.2% of current revenue, from
2.4% in 2010.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Inability to report a structural positive current balance to
cover a larger part
of its debt repayment could result in a downgrade to 'BBB'. This
is currently
not Fitch's base case scenario, and the agency notes that the
executive is
taking measures to improve its fiscal performance. A downgrade
of the sovereign
rating would also lead to a downgrade of the region's rating.
A positive rating action would be contingent on an upgrade of
the sovereign
ratings, and on significantly stronger debt servicing coverage
by the operating
balance than the average of 0.5x projected by Fitch over the
2014-2016 period,
as well as on the debt-to-revenue ratio declining towards 80%.
Under Fitch's
base case scenario the Basque country will still report a debt
equivalent to 92%
of its current revenue in the medium term.
