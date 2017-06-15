(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bahrain
Telecommunications
Company's (Batelco) Outlook to Negative from Stable while
affirming the
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. Fitch has also
affirmed the
unsecured rating of Batelco International Finance No. 1 Limited
at 'BB+'.
This rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on
the sovereign
rating of Bahrain to Negative from Stable and the affirmation of
its Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB+' on 12 June 2017 (see
'Fitch Revises
Bahrain's Outlook to Negative, Affirms IDR 'BB+' at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linkage to the Sovereign: Batelco's current rating does not
benefit from any
uplift for government support, as the company's 'BB+' standalone
rating is at
the same level as the sovereign. Batelco as a state-owned entity
is highly
unlikely to be rated higher than the sovereign, therefore any
negative rating
action for the sovereign would impact Batelco's rating
negatively. Batelco could
benefit from a one-notch uplift from sovereign support if the
sovereign rating
is higher than Batelco's standalone rating. An upgrade of the
sovereign rating
could result in an upgrade for Batelco, provided there is
continued support from
the government of Bahrain. Batelco is 78% directly and
indirectly owned by the
government of Bahrain, and is represented by six out of 10
directors on
Batelco's board.
Leverage Remains Low: Despite group revenue and EBITDA coming
under pressure in
2016 and 1Q17, Fitch's views Batelco's financial profile as
satisfactory,
underpinned by our expectation of a conservative leverage
profile (funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage around 1.5x-2.0x over the
next three
years), good pre-dividend cash flow generation and a sound
liquidity profile
over the medium term.
Domestic Market Key: Batelco is facing intense competition in
its domestic
market (which accounted for 48% of the group's 2016 EBITDA),
especially in
mobile. Pursuing a convergence strategy, focused on a
high-quality fixed and
mobile infrastructure should allow Batelco to retain its strong
market share in
the mid-to-high value consumer segment as well as in the
business segment.
International Diversification: Batelco's largest international
operations are in
the Maldives, Jordan and the Channel Islands. The Maldives and
the Channels
Islands are performing in line with Fitch's expectations and
underlying EBITDA
should remain stable over the next three years. Jordan (around
20% of Batelco's
consolidated revenue) is a greater challenge due to its weak
macroeconomic
trends and higher execution risks as Batelco invests in network
expansion.
Overall, Batelco has the financial flexibility to support its
investment in
Jordan, which is reflected in the ratings.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Batelco's standalone rating is 'BB+', reflecting the company's
improving
domestic position, low leverage as well as risks in its
international
operations. We do not envisage Batelco being rated above the
sovereign,
especially given the government's significant shareholding in
the company.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our assumptions within the rating case for the issuer include:
-Revenue growth of 1%-1.5% per annum in 2017-2019;
-EBITDA margin largely stable at 36%-37% in 2017-2019;
-Capex (excluding spectrum) averaging around 15%-20% of revenue
in 2017-2019;
-Annual dividend payments rising in line with EBITDA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Batelco
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Pressure on free cash flow (FCF) driven by EBITDA margin
erosion, consistently
higher capex and shareholder distributions, or significant
underperformance in
the core domestic market and at other key subsidiaries.
-Debt-funded acquisitions leading to an increase in FFO net
leverage above 3.5x
(1.6x at end-2016) with failure to deleverage below such
threshold within the
next 18 months.
-A weakening in the linkage with the sovereign, which would be a
negative credit
factor, as would any possibility of the sovereign rating being
downgraded from
'BB+'. Batelco as a state-owned entity is highly unlikely to be
rated higher
than the sovereign.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- An upgrade of the sovereign rating, or a change of Outlook to
Positive, with
continued support from the government of Bahrain, without a
weakening in the
linkage with the sovereign.
Bahrain sovereign
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Failure to shrink the fiscal deficit and set out a clear path
towards
stabilising the government debt-to-GDP ratio.
- Severe deterioration of the domestic security environment.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- A narrowing of the budget deficit consistent with a decline of
the government
debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium term.
- A broadly accepted political solution to domestic political
tensions.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Samer Haydar
Associate Director
+971 4424 1200
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Tajesh Tailor
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
