(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Romania-based Banca Comerciala Romana S.A.'s (BCR) Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Negative from Stable
and affirmed the
IDRs at 'BBB+', Short-term IDR at 'F2' and Support Rating at
'2'. BCR's
Viability Rating (VR) was not affected by the rating actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
BCR's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by the potential
support it can expect
to receive from its 93.6%-owner, Erste Group Bank AG (Erste;
A/Negative). As a
strategically important subsidiary of Erste, Fitch would
normally notch BCR's
IDR one notch below that of its parent, implying an IDR for BCR
of
'A-'/Negative. However, BCR's rating is constrained by the
Romanian Country
Ceiling of 'BBB+'.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative on BCR's Long-term IDR
is driven by the
downgrade of Erste's VR to 'bbb+' from 'a-' (see 'Fitch Affirms
Large Austrian
Banks at 'A'; Outlook Negative' dated 7 August 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The Outlook revision takes into consideration Fitch's statement
that it is
likely to downgrade Erste's IDR to the level of its VR either by
end-2014 or
1H15, when its Support Rating and Support Rating Floor will
likely be downgraded
to '5' and revised to 'No Floor'. At that point, the anchor
rating driving BCR's
IDR will be 'BBB+' and BCR's IDR will likely be downgraded to
'BBB'.
The downgrade of BCR's Long-term IDR to 'BBB' is unlikely to
trigger the
downgrade of its Short-term IDR of 'F2'.
For more information on Erste's rating action, see Fitch Affirms
Large Austrian
Banks at 'A'; Outlook Negative' at www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch believes that BCR continues to be strategically important
to its group
despite the weak performance of the Romanian market, in light of
Erste's focus
on Central and Eastern European (CEE), the strong integration
into the group and
the track record of support to date.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
BCR's Long-term IDRs are sensitive to both a change in Erste's
Long-term IDR or
in Romania's Country Ceiling.
BCR's IDRs are also sensitive to any reduction in Fitch's view
of Erste's
commitment to CEE and to the Romanian market in particular.
A downgrade of the Support Rating would require a downgrade of
Erste's Long-term
IDR to 'BBB-' or below, or a change in Fitch's view of the
propensity of Erste
to provide support to BCR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Radu Gheorghiu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1253
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
