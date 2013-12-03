(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised property developer Beijing Capital Land Ltd.'s (BCL) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB+' respectively. The agency has also affirmed the local currency senior unsecured rating of 'BB+'.

The Outlook revision reflects the company's continued high leverage due to rapid expansion of its investment property business and slower-than-expected growth in property sales. A downgrade is likely unless the company reduces leverage meaningfully in 2014.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Leverage Remains High: BCL's leverage, measured by net debt/ net adjusted inventory ratio, increased to 47% in 2012 from 30.2% in 2011 and will likely remain above 45% in 2013. This is because of a sharp increase in investments in investment property (a total of CNY3.5bn in H113 and 2012) and much slower-than-expected growth in contracted sales in 2013. Contracted sales in the January-October period was CNY11.5bn, only a 14% increase over the same period in 2012. Fitch does not expect leverage to decrease meaningfully in the next 12-18 months unless BCL slows down its investments in investment property and/or improves contracted sales in 2014.

Investment Property Contribution Weak: Because of the long gestation period for investment properties, they do not yet contribute meaningfully to BCL's earnings. In addition, its outlet malls will likely take significantly longer to stabilise and achieve profitable yields. As a result, the ratio of recurring rental EBITDA to interest expense will remain negligible over the next two to three years.

Uncertainties Over 2014 Contracted Sales: BCL's 2013 contracted sales underperformed because of slower sales in lower-tier cities such as Zhenjiang, Wanning, and Huzhou. The company plans to further increase its contracted sales in Beijing and Tianjin (which accounted for 40-45% of YTD contracted sales in 2013 and 35% in 2012) to boost contracted sales and profitability in 2014 It is uncertain whether BCL can improve its contracted sales and profitability by increasing its exposure in Tier 1 cities, given the stiff price and land competition in these cities. If successful, BCL's fast-churn, mass-market focused business model will pay off.

Sufficient Liquidity: At June 2013, BCL had CNY7.9bn cash (of which CNY0.61bn was restricted cash) and RMB40.4bn in unused bank credit facilities. Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity to fund development costs, land premium payments and debt obligations during 2013-15 due to its diversified funding channels from both onshore and offshore capital markets, strong support from its partners China Development Bank (CDB) and Singaporean government investment company GIC Private Limited (GIC), and flexible land acquisition strategy.

Benefits from Parent and Partners: BCL is 47.2%-owned by Beijing Capital Group Ltd (BCG), which has acquired a low-cost land bank in prime locations throughout China through local infrastructure development with local governments. BCG's land-incubation strategy provides land bank resources for BCL at a low cost. In addition, BCL's partnership with GIC and CDB since 2003 has produced additional funding channels and liquidity.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Net debt/adjusted inventory leverage remaining above 40% over the next 12-18 months

- Monthly contracted sales in 2014 consistently increasing at less than 20% yoy

- EBITDA margins (adjusted for capitalised interest) falling below 25% (June 2013 at 28.8%)

- Any signs of increase in net debt to fund additional investment property expansion in the next 12-18 months

- Any signs of weakening in BCG's land incubation strategy and/or weaker ties with strategic partners, CDB and GIC

Positive rating action in the immediate future is unlikely given BCL is on Negative Outlook, although the Outlook may revert to Stable if BCL's performance and leverage ratios improve to sit more comfortably within thresholds that trigger negative rating action.