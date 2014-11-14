(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Belgium's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Negative
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'AA'. The issue ratings on
Belgium's
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'AA'. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
MEDIUM
Budget deficit reduction has stalled in 2014. The general
government deficit is
likely to be around 3% of GDP this year, 0.1pp above the 2013
level and 0.6%
above the original 2014 budget target, corrected for the impact
of the newly
introduced ESA2010 statistical standard. This implies a decline
in the primary
budget balance to 0% from a surplus of 0.3% of GDP last year,
and little
improvement in the structural balance.
The draft 2015 budget indicates a slower path of budget deficit
reduction in
2015 and 2016 than previously planned; and the government has
postponed meeting
its medium-term objective of a balanced budget in structural
terms by two years
to 2018 from 2016. Fitch shares the European Commission's view
that the
government's 2015 budget deficit target of 2.1% is based on
optimistic
assumptions and attaining it will likely require additional
fiscal measures.
Fitch estimates general government gross debt (GGGD) at 105.8%
of GDP in 2014.
This is well above the 'AA' median of 36.6% of GDP and the
eurozone median of
81% of GDP, and is Belgium's main rating weakness. The level of
GGGD/GDP in 2013
was revised up to 104.5% from 101.2% due to ESA2010 statistical
reclassification
aimed at providing a more complete and standardised picture of
government debt.
This makes Belgium the second worst affected country in the
eurozone after
Austria.
The GDP growth outlook has worsened. Fitch has revised its 2014
growth forecast
to 1% from 1.2% in the previous review in May 2014, owing to the
weak outturn in
2Q14. The agency projects growth of 0.9% in 2015 (from 1.6%
previously) and 1.1%
in 2016. Fiscal consolidation and a weaker outlook in the
eurozone are likely to
weigh on GDP growth next year. Fitch has revised down its
potential GDP growth
forecast to 1% from 1.3% in the previous review, consistent with
estimates from
the European Commission.
Public debt dynamics have deteriorated since Fitch's May 2014
rating review
owing to weaker real GDP growth and worse fiscal performance.
Fitch expects GGGD
to peak in 2015 (one year later than in the previous review), at
a higher level
of 106.9% of GDP (102% previously) albeit largely due to
ESA2010, and to remain
above 100% of GDP for longer, until 2020.
Belgium's 'AA' rating is supported by the following main
factors:
Belgium has a diversified economy, high income per capita and
solid
institutions. It has a strong net external creditor position of
86% of GDP. The
household sector has low debt and net household wealth is higher
than most 'AA'
and 'AAA' rated peers.
The draft 2015 budget envisages a sharp reduction of the general
government
deficit to 2.1% of GDP in 2015. It is based on consolidation
measures equivalent
to 1% of GDP which are mostly structural and expenditure-based.
This marks a
significant difference with the quality of the fiscal effort
seen since 2009,
which relied mainly on revenue and one-off measures.
From this year, a larger part of the fiscal adjustment falls on
the regional and
community governments. Under the Sixth State Reform, several
competencies are
transferred to the regions and communities. The final
expenditure to be
transferred represents 4.4% of GDP. This could increase policy
implementation
risks in the first years of the reform.
Financing conditions for the Belgian sovereign have improved
further in 2014.
Yields on 10- year sovereign bonds declined to 1.1% in early
November 2014, from
2.5% a year earlier, albeit partly reflecting the risk of lower
nominal GDP
growth in the eurozone. The average life debt has been extended
to 7.7 years
this year from 6 years in 2010.
After a four-month negotiation, a new federal government was
sworn in in October
2014. The coalition has a comfortable majority in the federal
parliament (85 out
of 150 seats) and it has presented a wide range of economic
reforms. The main
aim of the reform programme is to increase the competitiveness
of the Belgian
economy, which has gradually deteriorated since 2005. Reforms to
wage indexation
face opposition from trade unions.
The new government has also announced changes to the pension
system. Fitch
previously identified Belgium as one of the countries in the
eurozone whose
public finances could be worst hit by ageing costs. The agency
stated that
failure to address the adverse impact of ageing on the public
finances could
lead to negative rating action over the long term. In this
respect, policy
action on this front would be supportive of the rating.
Risks arising from the banking sector have receded. Contingent
liabilities from
the banking sector declined to 11% of GDP in October 2014 from
15.7% in 2012.
The banking sector has deleveraged significantly. Assets shrunk
to 243% of GDP
in 2013 from 410% in 2008. In 2Q14 assets rose to 243% of GDP
suggesting that
deleveraging may have come to an end. Asset quality remains
strong.
Non-performing loans stood at 4% in June 2014, down from 4.3% at
end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in a
downgrade include:
- Fiscal easing or growth underperformance, reducing confidence
that the public
debt will peak in 2015 and be placed on a firm downward
trajectory.
- Failure to address the deterioration in competitiveness which
would prevent
improvements in current account dynamics and hamper medium-term
growth
potential.
- Political turmoil and policy uncertainty, which could
undermine confidence in
fiscal and economic prospects.
The main factors that could lead to the Outlook being revised to
Stable are:
- Fiscal deficit reduction consistent with the public debt to
GDP ratio being
placed on a downward trajectory.
- Strengthening growth prospects and competitiveness,
particularly through
implementation of structural reforms.
An upgrade would likely require a marked reduction in the public
debt to GDP
ratio over time.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are based on the assumption that there will be no
constitutional
crisis in Belgium.
The draft 2015 budget is based on a real GDP growth projection
of 1.5% for next
year. This is above Fitch's forecast (0.9%). The agency expects
a higher general
government deficit (2.5% of GDP) relative to the draft budget
(2.1% of GDP).
Fitch assumes there will be no sizeable recapitalisation of the
financial sector
by the Belgian sovereign leading to a worsening in the public
finances.
The major Belgian banks directly subjected to the ECB's
Comprehensive Assessment
passed it relatively unscathed, demonstrating resilience to
stressed economic
conditions and further progresses made in strengthening their
respective balance
sheets. Two banks failed the stress test under the 'adverse'
scenario: AXA Bank
Europe and Dexia.
AXA Bank Europe's failure was technical as the capital shortfall
has already
been addressed during the first nine months in 2014 through
asset sales and a
capital injection from its parent AXA. For Dexia, the ECB
indicated that given
the bank's special status as a run-off institution backed by
states sponsorship
and funding guarantee, it does not need to raise capital to meet
the shortfall.
This limits fiscal contingent risks for the sovereign amid the
weak economic
environment.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Belgium's high GGGD ratio
makes its public
finances more exposed to deflation than countries with lower
debt levels. Fitch
also assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic
imbalances within the
currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments
will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term. It also assumes that the
risk of
fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michele Napolitano Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eugene Chiam Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
