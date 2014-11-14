(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Belgium's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'AA'. The issue ratings on Belgium's unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: MEDIUM Budget deficit reduction has stalled in 2014. The general government deficit is likely to be around 3% of GDP this year, 0.1pp above the 2013 level and 0.6% above the original 2014 budget target, corrected for the impact of the newly introduced ESA2010 statistical standard. This implies a decline in the primary budget balance to 0% from a surplus of 0.3% of GDP last year, and little improvement in the structural balance. The draft 2015 budget indicates a slower path of budget deficit reduction in 2015 and 2016 than previously planned; and the government has postponed meeting its medium-term objective of a balanced budget in structural terms by two years to 2018 from 2016. Fitch shares the European Commission's view that the government's 2015 budget deficit target of 2.1% is based on optimistic assumptions and attaining it will likely require additional fiscal measures. Fitch estimates general government gross debt (GGGD) at 105.8% of GDP in 2014. This is well above the 'AA' median of 36.6% of GDP and the eurozone median of 81% of GDP, and is Belgium's main rating weakness. The level of GGGD/GDP in 2013 was revised up to 104.5% from 101.2% due to ESA2010 statistical reclassification aimed at providing a more complete and standardised picture of government debt. This makes Belgium the second worst affected country in the eurozone after Austria. The GDP growth outlook has worsened. Fitch has revised its 2014 growth forecast to 1% from 1.2% in the previous review in May 2014, owing to the weak outturn in 2Q14. The agency projects growth of 0.9% in 2015 (from 1.6% previously) and 1.1% in 2016. Fiscal consolidation and a weaker outlook in the eurozone are likely to weigh on GDP growth next year. Fitch has revised down its potential GDP growth forecast to 1% from 1.3% in the previous review, consistent with estimates from the European Commission. Public debt dynamics have deteriorated since Fitch's May 2014 rating review owing to weaker real GDP growth and worse fiscal performance. Fitch expects GGGD to peak in 2015 (one year later than in the previous review), at a higher level of 106.9% of GDP (102% previously) albeit largely due to ESA2010, and to remain above 100% of GDP for longer, until 2020. Belgium's 'AA' rating is supported by the following main factors: Belgium has a diversified economy, high income per capita and solid institutions. It has a strong net external creditor position of 86% of GDP. The household sector has low debt and net household wealth is higher than most 'AA' and 'AAA' rated peers. The draft 2015 budget envisages a sharp reduction of the general government deficit to 2.1% of GDP in 2015. It is based on consolidation measures equivalent to 1% of GDP which are mostly structural and expenditure-based. This marks a significant difference with the quality of the fiscal effort seen since 2009, which relied mainly on revenue and one-off measures. From this year, a larger part of the fiscal adjustment falls on the regional and community governments. Under the Sixth State Reform, several competencies are transferred to the regions and communities. The final expenditure to be transferred represents 4.4% of GDP. This could increase policy implementation risks in the first years of the reform. Financing conditions for the Belgian sovereign have improved further in 2014. Yields on 10- year sovereign bonds declined to 1.1% in early November 2014, from 2.5% a year earlier, albeit partly reflecting the risk of lower nominal GDP growth in the eurozone. The average life debt has been extended to 7.7 years this year from 6 years in 2010. After a four-month negotiation, a new federal government was sworn in in October 2014. The coalition has a comfortable majority in the federal parliament (85 out of 150 seats) and it has presented a wide range of economic reforms. The main aim of the reform programme is to increase the competitiveness of the Belgian economy, which has gradually deteriorated since 2005. Reforms to wage indexation face opposition from trade unions. The new government has also announced changes to the pension system. Fitch previously identified Belgium as one of the countries in the eurozone whose public finances could be worst hit by ageing costs. The agency stated that failure to address the adverse impact of ageing on the public finances could lead to negative rating action over the long term. In this respect, policy action on this front would be supportive of the rating. Risks arising from the banking sector have receded. Contingent liabilities from the banking sector declined to 11% of GDP in October 2014 from 15.7% in 2012. The banking sector has deleveraged significantly. Assets shrunk to 243% of GDP in 2013 from 410% in 2008. In 2Q14 assets rose to 243% of GDP suggesting that deleveraging may have come to an end. Asset quality remains strong. Non-performing loans stood at 4% in June 2014, down from 4.3% at end-2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that could individually or collectively, result in a downgrade include: - Fiscal easing or growth underperformance, reducing confidence that the public debt will peak in 2015 and be placed on a firm downward trajectory. - Failure to address the deterioration in competitiveness which would prevent improvements in current account dynamics and hamper medium-term growth potential. - Political turmoil and policy uncertainty, which could undermine confidence in fiscal and economic prospects. The main factors that could lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable are: - Fiscal deficit reduction consistent with the public debt to GDP ratio being placed on a downward trajectory. - Strengthening growth prospects and competitiveness, particularly through implementation of structural reforms. An upgrade would likely require a marked reduction in the public debt to GDP ratio over time. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings are based on the assumption that there will be no constitutional crisis in Belgium. The draft 2015 budget is based on a real GDP growth projection of 1.5% for next year. This is above Fitch's forecast (0.9%). The agency expects a higher general government deficit (2.5% of GDP) relative to the draft budget (2.1% of GDP). Fitch assumes there will be no sizeable recapitalisation of the financial sector by the Belgian sovereign leading to a worsening in the public finances. The major Belgian banks directly subjected to the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment passed it relatively unscathed, demonstrating resilience to stressed economic conditions and further progresses made in strengthening their respective balance sheets. Two banks failed the stress test under the 'adverse' scenario: AXA Bank Europe and Dexia. AXA Bank Europe's failure was technical as the capital shortfall has already been addressed during the first nine months in 2014 through asset sales and a capital injection from its parent AXA. For Dexia, the ECB indicated that given the bank's special status as a run-off institution backed by states sponsorship and funding guarantee, it does not need to raise capital to meet the shortfall. This limits fiscal contingent risks for the sovereign amid the weak economic environment. Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Belgium's high GGGD ratio makes its public finances more exposed to deflation than countries with lower debt levels. Fitch also assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the medium term. 