LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bulgaria's
Outlook to Positive
from Stable while affirming the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The issue ratings on
Bulgaria's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Short-Term
Foreign and
Local Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:-
High
-Bulgaria's external metrics have improved markedly. A prolonged
and steady
deleveraging and positive current account trends helped Bulgaria
turn into a
small net external creditor to the tune of 1.6% of GDP in 2016.
This compares
with the 0.5% of GDP median net debtor position of its 'BBB'
peers, and
demonstrates a strong adjustment from a peak net debtor position
of 45.2% in
2009.
-In 2016, Bulgaria recorded a current account surplus of 4.2% of
GDP,
outperforming the median 1.5% deficit of its 'BBB' peers, and
above the
five-year average of 0.9% of GDP. Gains in export performance
and competiveness
are set to underpin current account surpluses forecast by Fitch
at an average of
3% for 2017-2019. The improvement in external finances is
bolstered by foreign
reserves covering 8.7 months of current external receipts (BBB
median 6.6
months), which provide strong support to Bulgaria's
long-standing and credible
currency board regime.
Medium
-Bulgaria's public finances compare favourably with 'BBB' peers.
Fitch forecasts
a fiscal deficit of 0.6% of GDP in 2017, well below the
projected 'BBB' median
(2.4% of GDP). Fitch expects public debt will decline to 26.7%
of GDP in 2017,
below rated peers (40.9% of GDP), due to the repayment of a
pre-financed bond.
Public debt sustainability is supported by a low share of
interest payments to
revenue (2.3%, 2016) and a long average residual debt maturity.
-GDP growth has strengthened. After average growth of 1% over
2010-14, real GDP
accelerated to 3.5% in 2015-16. Fitch forecasts Bulgaria's
economy to grow 3% in
2017-18, in line with the five-year median growth of its 'BBB'
peers. Risks to
the growth outlook are balanced and highly dependent on both
private and public
sector investment activity. Higher growth can come from
higher-than-forecast
public expenditure of EU structural funds and/or a sustained
resumption of
credit growth. An underperformance of both factors would risk
lower economic
growth.
-Fitch views the domestic banking sector as a lower probability
of risk as a
contingent liability on the sovereign's balance sheet, following
the results of
a sector-wide asset quality review (AQR) published in August
2016. However,
shortcomings have been identified in the latest published IMF
Financial Sector
Assessment (FSAP), which called for a strengthening of
supervision and
governance, a more robust financial safety net for times of
crisis management,
as well as a resolution of the high level of non-performing
loans (NPLs) in the
sector.
Bulgaria's 'BBB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
-The appointment of a new government in early May offers
economic and fiscal
policy continuity. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov of the
centre-right GERB party
with its junior coalition partner nationalists United Patriots
replaces the
former GERB-Reformist Bloc cabinet, and will have the task of
preparing Bulgaria
for its EU Presidency in 2H18. A history of unstable governments
means the
stability of a GERB-United Patriots coalition is not guaranteed.
While there is
broad-based political commitment towards pro-EU policies, a
changeable political
environment can disrupt effective policy-setting - the latest
example being
related to changes in budgetary measures. World Bank governance
indicators are
in line with the peer median.
-Bulgaria's GDP per capita is below the median level of 'BBB'
peers and higher
rated sovereigns. Progress in income convergence will depend on
how effective
authorities push ahead structural reform, where labour market
rigidities remain
a key challenge against worsening demographics.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Bulgaria a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to
rated peers, as follows:
-Macroeconomics: -1 notch, to reflect Fitch's view that
sustained and higher
potential growth is limited by lack of progress on reforms to
address the
economy's structural bottlenecks.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a the Long-Term
Foreign Currency FC
IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework
designed to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, could
lead to an
upgrade are:
-Stronger potential GDP growth and progressive convergence
towards peer income
levels;
-Higher economic growth without the re-emergence of external
imbalances;
-Fiscal stability supporting the sustainability of public debt.
The Rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a
negative rating change. However, future developments that could
individually, or
collectively, result in the Outlook being revised to Stable
include:
-Larger fiscal deficits that result in a rapid deterioration of
the public debt
trajectory;
-Materialisation of contingent liabilities on the sovereign's
balance sheet; for
example, from state-owned enterprises.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the Bulgarian authorities will maintain continuity
in economic and
fiscal policy.
The global economy performs in line with Fitch's Global Economic
Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Michele Napolitano
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1882
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
