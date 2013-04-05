LONDON, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Cape Verde's
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Negative from Stable
and affirmed it at 'B+'. The Long-Term local currency IDR has
been downgraded to
'B+' from 'BB-'. The Outlook is Negative. The Short-Term foreign
currency IDR
has been affirmed at 'B'. Fitch has affirmed Cape Verde's
Country Ceiling at
'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the local currency IDR and Negative Outlooks
reflect the
following key rating factors:
- Revised GDP data show Cape's Verde's real GDP growth is
significantly weaker
than previously thought. Under the revised methodology, Fitch's
estimate of
five-year average real GDP growth up to 2012 is now 2.6%,
compared with Fitch's
previous calculation of 5.1%.
- In addition, lack of data prior to 2007 and for 2011 and 2012
make it
difficult to assess current growth rates or make a robust
assessment of Cape
Verde's medium-term growth potential. Pending the government's
publication of
its full data revision, which is expected by mid-2013, Fitch has
revised down
its estimate of GDP growth for 2011 and 2012 to 3%.
- Government debt is high and still rising. The data issues
identified above
make it difficult to estimate public debt and budget deficit
ratios precisely.
Based on the lower growth estimates, Fitch projects government
debt levels will
peak materially higher than previously expected, as illustrated
by our estimate
that gross general government debt to GDP will reach 96.6% in
2013, much higher
than our previously anticipated peak of 85%.
- This scenario assumes full implementation of the government's
investment
programme in 2013. Consequently, the budget deficit is projected
to widen to
12.3% of GDP in 2013 from 9.5% of GDP in 2012. Official
projections show the
deficit falling to very low levels by 2015 as public investment
falls
substantially. However, Fitch believes investment is likely to
be sustained at a
high level while concessional finance remains available.
- Although there is a high likelihood of lower grants from Cape
Verde's largest
but fiscally constrained bilateral creditors (notably Portugal
and Spain),
substantial concessional funding is likely to remain in place,
provided by other
donors. The high concessional nature of debt has so far kept
interest/revenue
within 'B' category medians, although this ratio is rising.
- The government has demonstrated active reform in expanding its
tax base.
Several new taxes will be introduced in 2013 as well as
standardisation of VAT
across goods and services and better rationalisation of tax
exemptions across
sectors. However, efforts have been offset by continued
increases in current
expenditure on public salaries, goods and services. The
effective consolidation
of government expenditure is constrained by a high share of
mandatory spending.
- The affirmation of Cape Verde's 'B+' Long-term foreign
currency IDR reflects
continuing good governance and well-functioning institutions
relative to 'B'
category peers. Sustained implementation of the government's
current Growth and
Poverty Reduction Strategy (GPRSP III) should help Cape Verde
foster private
sector development by addressing the country's critical
infrastructure needs,
but at the cost of deteriorating public finances.
- The downgrade of the Long-term local currency IDR additionally
reflects
Fitch's assessment that the likelihood of the government
preferring domestic
(local currency) creditors over foreign creditors has declined
as a result of
its increased reliance on international donors and external
borrowing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the rating:
- Lack of timely fiscal consolidation necessary to prevent
public debt to GDP
continuing on its current unsustainable upward trajectory would
likely lead to a
downgrade.
- Lack of clarity on macroeconomic performance due to poor
timeliness and/or
reliability of data would increase negative rating pressure.
- Material negative divergence in economic and fiscal
performance from Fitch's
own assumptions will likely lead to a downgrade.
- Failure of the ongoing capital investment programme to deliver
the
improvements in infrastructure that would support sustainable
medium-term
growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the availability of concessional financing
will remain a
continuing feature of the government's financing programme, and
that
donors/lenders will generally remain supportive notwithstanding
the fiscal and
data challenges outlined above.
Fitch assumes the currency peg to the euro and support for the
system from the
Portuguese government will continue.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 13
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
