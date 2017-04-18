(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised Cardinal
Health, Inc.'s (Cardinal, NYSE: CAH) Rating Outlook to Negative
from Stable
following the announcement that it had agreed to acquire certain
assets from
Medtronic (Not Rated) for approximately $6 billion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
Cardinal's leverage will
remain elevated for the rating category for an extended period
of time pro forma
for the acquisition of certain assets from Medtronic's Patient
Care, Deep Vein
Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses for
approximately $6
billion. The assets were originally acquired by Medtronic as
part of the
Covidien acquisition in 2015.
ACCELERATING GROWTH IN THE MEDICAL SEGMENT
The transaction follows other smaller acquisitions in recent
years to grow the
medical segment (10% of FY2016 revenues) and will build on the
Cordis
acquisition of cardiovascular and endovascular medical devices
and supplies in
2015 for $1.9 billion. Cardinal has been focused on growing its
medical business
and increasing its penetration of "preferred products" which
often carry
Cardinal's logo and may be produced by Cardinal itself.
Successful
implementation of vertically integrated transactions could
result in growing
penetration of preferred / generic-like product driving margin
expansion and
cash flows, expose the company to increased business risk from
product liability
and potential channel conflicts with other suppliers.
Fitch expected that Cardinal would continue to invest in the
medical segment,
though not to this degree. At approximately $6 billion, the
transaction exceeds
the $4 billion spent cumulatively since 2012 on related assets
including Cordis
and AssuraMed.
LEVERAGE SUSTAINING ABOVE SENSITIVITES
Fitch projects leverage will increase towards 2.4x (gross
debt/operating EBITDA
after associates) and decline towards 1.9x by FY2020 as compared
to Fitch's
previous expectations of low- to mid-1x range through FY2020.
The revision in Outlook to Negative, rather than a downgrade to
'BBB' reflect
that leverage will approach the high end of the range by the
second full year of
contributions and CAH has some flexibility with capital
deployment priorities
given Fitch's assumption of $500 million per year of incremental
acquisitions,
$300 million per year of share repurchases, and a 5% growth rate
in the common
dividend. The issuer could choose not to invest to this degree
though it would
likely manifest as a larger cash balance given the lack of debt
maturing for CAH
to repay beyond what is already maturing.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's ratings case forecast incorporates the following
assumptions:
--Revenue growth of 7.5% in 2017 and 4%-6% in 2018-2020.
Solid top-line growth in fiscal 2017 is due in large part to M&A
(Harvard,
Metro, Cordis) and new customers (OptumRx). The 2018 growth rate
assumes a 4%
run rate in the existing business plus three quarters' worth of
contributions
from the transaction.
--EBITDA margin declines in excess of 10bps in fiscal 2017 and
2018 in existing
business lines offset by higher margins in the acquired
businesses.
Moderate margin pressures in fiscal 2017 - 2018 are from lower
branded-drug
price inflation, heightened competitive pressures particularly
among independent
pharmacy customers, and the addition of the OptumRx business
(which likely
carries lower margins than the overall business). Upside is
associated with the
pacing of growth in Cardinal's Medical segment strategy and/or
the abatement of
currently prevailing drug pricing dynamics.
--FFO approximating $2.3 billion in 2017 and $2.4 billion in
2018.
Cash generation is expected to be slightly less favorably
affected by working
capital in 2017- 2018, but growing EBITDA will drive growing FFO
over the
ratings horizon, growing toward $3 billion through 2020. FCF is
expected to
approximate $1.2 billion-$1.6 billion per year after capital
expenditures of
0.4% of revenues, $500 million of acquisitions in excess of the
transaction,
common dividends growing by 5% per year, and approximately $300
million of share
repurchases.
--Gross debt/EBITDA of approximately 2.4x in FY2018 reflecting
partial-year
contributions, declining to 2x and 1.9x in FY2019 and FY2020,
respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade to 'BBB' could result from an additional leveraging
transaction that
causes debt leverage to be sustained above 2x for more than
12-18 months.
Debt-funded shareholder-friendly activities or material
operational issues,
particularly related to Cardinal's Medical segment strategy,
could also
precipitate a negative rating action. Evidence or anticipation
of material
margin pressure (either buy-side or sell-side) greater and more
direct than
currently expected could also pressure ratings. Negative rating
actions are not
expected to result just from recent shifts in the industry's
competitive and
pricing dynamics - namely lower branded inflation and key
contract renewals.
A revision of the Outlook to Stable and maintenance of a 'BBB+'
Issuer Default
Rating will require gross debt/EBITDA generally between 1.4x and
2x, accompanied
by continued robust cash flows and stable or growing margins
over the ratings
horizon. Fitch has widened the leverage range from 1.4x-1.8x to
1.4x-2x to
better reflect the issuer's improving scale, diversification and
current
business profile as being largely commensurate with its peers.
An upgrade to 'A-' is not anticipated in the intermediate term.
Upward ratings
migration could result from a demonstration of and commitment to
operating with
debt leverage below 1.4x, combined with responsible M&A activity
that supports a
sustained commitment to Cardinal's core drug distribution
business.
LIQUIDITY
Cardinal has adequate liquidity with cash balances of $1.9
billion ($552 million
held offshore) at Dec. 31, 2016 and near full availability under
its $1.75
billion revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2019, plus an
undrawn $700 million
accounts receivable securitization program. The RCF also backs
the $1.75 billion
commercial paper program. Cardinal also had $201 million of
available-for-sale
marketable securities at Dec. 31, 2016 of which Fitch considers
approximately
$64 million to be available as a source of liquidity after
discounting for the
types of holdings. Fitch expects Cardinal will supplement this
position and fund
the transaction by issuing senior unsecured notes before the
closing. Fitch
expects this plan will be backstopped by a bridge facility.
Fitch projects cash flows will remain robust, with annual FFO
forecasted to
approach $3 billion in the forecast period ($2.4 billion in
fiscal 2017). Cash
generation is sufficient to fund the firm's dividend and capex
requirements.
Debt maturities are manageable and well-laddered with
approximately $500 million
of debt maturing per year through FY2022. The ratings generally
assume Cardinal
will refinance debt maturities with like amounts though it will
likely repay
debt maturities over the next few years to reduce leverage.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows:
Cardinal Health, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Commercial Paper at 'F2'.
Allegience Corp.
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0524
Secondary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Committee Chairperson
John Kempf, CFA
Senior Director
+1-646-582-4710
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 17, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
Aside from financial adjustments customary to U.S. Corporates
(removal of
non-cash expenses, such as stock-based compensation expenses,
from EBITDA
calculation), Fitch notes that EBITDA has been adjusted to add
back reported
LIFO expense figures when material.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
