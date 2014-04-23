(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 23
Fitch Ratings has revised Carrefour SA's (Carrefour)
Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The Positive Outlook reflects signs of a successful turnaround in Carrefour's
French business in 2013 (including strong operating margin improvement and
better price positioning), rapid de-leveraging over the past two years and its
reinforced financial flexibility.
Fitch does not expect net debt to continue to substantially decrease over the
next two years, following the divestment of non-core assets and as the company
enters a comprehensive store investment phase. However, the agency believes that
Carrefour will be able to generate sustained sales and profit growth through
accelerated capex, leading to funds from operations (FFO) generation and further
credit metric enhancement. This could then support an upgrade to 'BBB+' within
the next 12-18 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Operating Margin
In 2013 Carrefour's operating margin increased to 2.9% from 2.7% in 2012, mainly
due to a substantial improvement in France, where its share of profits increased
to 51% of the group total (2012: 42%). We expect the improvement in the
operating profit margin to be at least sustainable at the group level. This
reflects a structural improvement in the French operations' cost structure, as
well as expected stabilisation of the foreign operations' profitability. Spain
shows signs of recovery, while Latin America's increasing profitability, based
on strong organic sales growth, should compensate for recurring weaknesses in
Asia.
French Turnaround
Last year marked a turning point in Carrefour's French operations, with the
fastest organic growth since 2007 and its operating margin up by 80 bps
year-on-year at 3.4%. Hypermarket sales are back in growth territory and gross
margins have seen strong increases due to an improved commercial mix. As
Carrefour's largest market, France is key to its business profile enhancement.
The rating assumes further investments in sales (refurbishment, acceleration of
expansion) and in costs (ongoing IT and logistics restructuring). Sustainable
profit improvement in the French operations will depend on Carrefour's capacity
to generate sufficiently high sales volumes to offset the recurring "price
reductions" (margin sacrifice) required in a highly competitive environment that
is still characterised by weak consumer confidence.
Strengthened Financial Flexibility
Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage (excluding financial services) decreased to 3.1x
in 2013 from 3.8x in 2011 while the group enjoys a strong liquidity profile. The
group has used most of its non-core business disposal proceeds to reduce debt. A
prudent financial policy, with limited dividends and capex outflows led to
positive free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2012 and 2013. The Positive Outlook
reflects our confidence that Carrefour will enter a virtuous cycle of financial
and business profile improvements as financial flexibility generates further
operating performance gains, notably through capex acceleration.
Foreign Operations Next Challenge
The success of the final part of Carrefour's renewal strategy will depend on
accelerating sales and profit growth from foreign operations as the French
market matures. This will be important to ensuring the long-term sustainability
of sound credit metrics.
In this respect the Chinese market has not yet improved despite Carrefour's
growing scale (236 hypermarkets at end-2013). While Spain is showing signs of
recovery, Italy remains Carrefour's weakness in Europe. Latin America enjoys
solid organic growth but faces increasing competition. The Positive Outlook
assumes that management will achieve a more balanced growth profile across all
regions through accelerated store renovation and expansion in Latin America,
expansion in China and the Italian turnaround process, among others.
Deleveraging to Continue
Fitch expects lease-adjusted FFO net leverage (excluding financial services) to
be at or below 3.0x by 2016. Net debt should remain fairly stable, with no
material deterioration expected in the group's cash balances.
At the FCF level, we assume that increasing capex should be offset by the
continuation of a prudent financial policy, notably regarding working capital
management and dividend distribution. FCF should mostly absorb remaining tax
litigation payments and limited acquisition activity. Carrefour's leverage and
FFO fixed charge cover ratios should benefit from growing FFO generation. In the
short-term this will be supported by maintaining a low level of absolute debt,
as well as contained interest and restructuring costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive
rating action include:
-Group EBIT margin sustained at above 3%, mainly reflecting further improvement
in France and the stabilisation of other European operations; together with
positive FCF generation on a sustained basis
-FFO fixed charge cover sustained at or above 3.0x (2013: 2.6x)
-Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage (excluding financial services) sustained at
around 3.0x (corresponding to 2.5x on EBITDAR basis)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
-Group EBIT margin falling to 2.5% or below
-Recurring negative FCF, reflecting a further deterioration of the consumer
environment and/or no impact from Carrefour's initiatives to improve its
operating performance
-FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x
-Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage (excluding financial services) trending
towards 4.0x (corresponding to 3.5x on EBITDAR basis)