LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Spain-based
Cellnex Telecom
S.A.'s (Cellnex) Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at
'BBB-'.
The Negative Outlook follows Cellnex's plan to acquire a 54%
stake in Swiss
Towers AG for EUR171 million, which Fitch believes will likely
be successfully
completed. Cellnex intends to fund the acquisition using
existing cash and debt
resources. Based on Fitch's base case projections, without
further improvement
in the company's organic deleveraging capacity following the
transaction Cellnex
is unlikely to be able to bring funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted net
leverage to below the agency's downgrade sensitivity of 5.0x by
3Q19. This is
based on a deconsolidated view of Swiss Towers AG due to the
funding structure
of the potential new subsidiary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Geographic Expansion: Cellnex announced that it intends to
acquire a 54% stake
in Swiss Towers in a consortium with investment partners
Deutsche Telekom
Capital Partners (DTCP) and Swiss Life Asset Managers who will
each take a 28%
and 18% stake respectively. Swiss Towers is a subsidiary of
Sunrise
Communications International, which houses the company's 2,239
mobile tower
portfolio. In addition to the acquisition, Cellnex and Sunrise
have also agreed
to the deployment of additional sites on a 'build to suit' basis
and the
deployment of 200 Distributed Antenna System nodes.
Strong Operating Profile Unchanged: As part of the acquisition
of Swiss Towers,
Cellnex has entered into a 20-year master services agreement
(MSA) with Sunrise.
The agreement is extendible by a further 20 years on an all or
nothing renewal
basis under the same terms. The MSA enables Cellnex to preserve
the visibility
and stability of its cash flows as it provides a pre-determined
pricing
mechanism with visibility on associated service costs and capex
requirements.
Fitch views the incremental cash flows generated by the projects
as carrying
broadly similar levels of risk to Cellnex's existing tower
portfolio.
Increase in Leverage: Cellnex is currently managing a spike in
leverage as a
result of previous acquisitions and expansion projects. Prior to
the Swiss
Towers AG investment, Cellnex was on track to reduce FFO
adjusted net leverage
(leverage) to 5x by 3Q19. Without improvements in retained free
cashflow (FCF)
or further debt reduction the investment in Swiss Towers,
Cellnex is unlikely to
achieve this goal. Leverage sustained above 5x on a consistent
basis would not
be compatible with a 'BBB-' rating, leading to today's Outlook
revision.
A downgrade to the rating would occur in the next six to 12
months depending on
the financial performance of the company. Fitch also views that
a financial
policy and strategy leading to continuous M&A-induced leverage
spikes such that
leverage is more often above 5x than below as being negative for
the rating at
'BBB-'.
Funding Structure Leads to Deconsolidation: Cellnex and its
consortium partners
intend to finance the acquisition of Swiss Towers through EUR316
million of
equity and EUR142 million non-recourse debt. As the non-recourse
debt will be in
the form of senior secured debt, Fitch's base case analysis of
Cellnex's credit
profile will be performed with Swiss Towers deconsolidated from
the group. This
assumes sufficient financial reporting by Cellnex. A lack of
which may lead to a
more cautious stance to the rating.
Put Option Flexibility: As part of the transaction, DTCP has the
right to sell
its stake in Swiss Towers via a put option to Cellnex. The
option is payable in
cash or in shares. Fitch's base case forecasts assume that no
payment is made in
cash for at least the next three years. Should a cash payment
for the stake be
made during this time the impact would be to increase leverage
by around 0.1x.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
The stability and visibility of cash-flow streams drive
Cellnex's ratings. This
is derived from inflation-linked long-term contracts of the
company's mobile
towers portfolio and a scalable, cash-generative business model
with low capital
intensity requirements and demand-driven capex that reduces
investment risks.
These factors provide Cellnex significant discretion to manage
its credit
profile and enable the company to sustain higher leverage per
rating band
relative to network telecom operators. The levels are, however,
lower than
American peers' due to the latter's significantly higher
domestic market share
of mobile tower operations and lower mix of revenues from
broadcast tower
infrastructure.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
(excluding the
acquisition of Swiss Towers) include:
-Reported revenue growth of 17% in 2016, driven by acquisitions
and the recovery
of Spanish TV broadcasting, 9% to 10% per year for 2017 and 2018
(broadly
reflecting improvements in tenancy ratios, build-to-suit
projects and inflation
increases that are partially offset by a decline in average
revenue per tenant);
-EBITDA margin around 40% in 2016, increasing to 47% by 2019,
reflecting
acquisitions, efficiency measures and improvements in tenancy
ratios;
-Discretionary expansion capex of 8%-9% of revenue (excluding
build-to-suit
capex in France) which, alongside maintenance capex, increases
total non-M&A
capex to 11%-12% of revenues annually;
-Lease-adjusted debt around EUR900 million at end-2016, based on
a blended lease
multiple of 7.7x, reflecting 5x multiple relating to satellite
lease expenses
and 8x multiple for tower rental and other operating lease
expenses;
-Dividend payment of EUR22 million in 2017;
-Put option of Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA is treated as debt;
-Acquisition of Swiss Towers, funded by contribution from
Cellnex. along with
financing at the subsidiary level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-A decrease in FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 4.5x on a
sustained basis,
which could lead to an upgrade to 'BBB';
-Fixed charge cover of 3.0x or higher (2016E: 2.8x);
-The Outlook could be changed to Stable if in the short-term
Cellnex is able to
demonstrate improved financial performance and a financial
policy and strategy
that will sustain leverage at a level that is consistently
compatible with a
'BBB-' rating.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Failure to reduce FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 5.0x on a
sustained basis
by end-3Q19, three years after the acquisitions of CommsCon,
Shere Group,
Protelindo NL and 230 of Bouygues' tower assets, with no
significant and
consistent deleveraging progress during this period;
-Deterioration in FCF generation detracting from the company's
ability to reduce
leverage;
-FCF margin below 10%, while leverage is higher than the
threshold for the
'BBB-' rating, would be a risk;
-Future acquisitions that reduce the company's financial
flexibility and
deleveraging capacity from current levels of FFO adjusted net
leverage of
0.5x-0.6x per year, in the absence of sufficient debt reduction
measures;
-Fixed charge cover remaining below 2.5x for a sustained period.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Cellnex generates strong FCF and has no
significant
debt maturities over the medium term. A EUR500 million
revolving credit
facility due 2023 (undrawn at end-3Q16) along with credit
facilities of EUR325
million due 2019/21 (partially drawn at end-3Q16) provide
further liquidity over
the next five years.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
