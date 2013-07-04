(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised China
Fishery Group
Limited's (China Fishery) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), its senior unsecured rating, and its
USD300m senior
unsecured notes are affirmed at 'BB-'.
The Outlook has been revised to Negative following China
Fishery's
higher-than-expected offer of USD778m for the entire equity
interest in Copeinca
from the previously stated valuation of USD600m. Fitch expects
this higher
acquisition price and a weaker-than-expected performance in the
Peruvian
fishmeal industry this year to increase China Fishery's 2013
leverage, as
measured by adjusted net debt/EBITDAR, to above 3.0x, before
falling marginally
below this level in 2014. Nevertheless, the risk remains for
China Fishery's
leverage to be above 3.0x, in the event of operational or
capital budgeting
surprises.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Reduced financial flexibility: Fitch expects China Fishery's
leverage to exceed
3.0x following its Copeinca acquisition despite having raised
USD278m from an
April rights issue. Fitch does not expect any imminent further
equity
fund-raising after this rights issue. Operating cash flow will
also have to be
channelled towards deleveraging as debt drawn down for the
Copeinca acquisition
is being repaid.
Defensive operation supports ratings: China Fishery's ratings
reflect its
resilient operation towards climate and market environmental
changes as
evidenced by its stable EBITDAR. Weaker volumes due to lower
fishing harvests
are often compensated by higher selling prices. This is evident
in strong price
increases of Peruvian fishmeal and fish oil as a result of
significantly lower
total allowable catch (TAC) for Peru anchovies for the two
fishing seasons
starting in November 2012 and May 2013. Prices of Peruvian
fishmeal at end-March
hit a record USD2,200 per metric ton compared with between
USD1,200 and USD1,600
in 2012. As a result China Fishery's H113 EBITDAR margin rose to
45% versus 40%
for 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action, such as a change in Outlook to Stable,
include:
-A fall in adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to below 3x in FY14 (ending
September)
-No material changes to contract supply operations leading to
substantial cash
losses
-Maintaining operating EBITDAR margin above 30%
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- any of the above factors not being met
