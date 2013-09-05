(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised China-based watch retailer Hengdeli Holding Limited's (Hengdeli) Outlook to Negative from Stable. The agency has affirmed Hengdeli's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+', respectively.

The Negative Outlook reflects the weaker operating environment in watch retailing in mainland China and the challenges the company will likely face in its strategy to increase its focus on the mid-end market. Further deterioration in the operating environment or setbacks in its repositioning strategy may undermine or delay the recovery of the company's credit metrics.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Weak industry environment: Hengdeli's sales in H113 were affected by overall weak consumer sentiment in mainland China and the government's anti-graft campaign, particularly given the company's current high exposure to luxury watches in the retail segment. The company's same-store-sales growth (SSSG) in mainland China declined 7.5% in H113 as high-end watch SSSG contracted 18.9% and mid-range watch SSSG remained flat. Steeper price discounting mainly in high-end watches also contributed to the decline. Overall revenue still grew 9.5% yoy to CNY6.3bn for H113, driven by stronger sales from Hong Kong and revenue inclusion of its associate-turned-subsidiary Harvest Max. Fitch expects recovery, albeit mild, in the operating environment in 2014.

Inventory optimisation increases working capital: In response to the difficult operating environment, Hengdeli is changing its product mix by increasing its inventory of mid-end watches while gradually destocking slower-moving high-end watches. However, this shift has resulted in increased working capital, causing average inventory days to remain high at 225 days for H113 (2012: 205 days). Fitch expects inventory days and working capital requirement to stay elevated until Hengdeli successfully optimises its product mix.

Timing for deleveraging uncertain: Leverage increased to 3x in H113 (2012: 2.5x) due to slower sales, higher inventory and increased investments in, Harvest Max. The company has flexibility in capex but deleveraging will be driven primarily by inventory reduction and sales recovery, timing for which remains uncertain. High variable costs: Despite the sharp SSSG fall and steep discounting, Hengdeli's EBITDA margin did not decline significantly (9.7% in H113 against 11.5% in 2012) because of the high variable cost structure of the company, especially due to its extensive use of turnover rent (rentals as a share of turnover). However, Fitch believes that stronger competition in the mid-end segment may not allow Hengdeli to improve margins significantly, even though this segment is currently more profitable than the high-end segment.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Average inventory days sustained over 210 days

- FFO net adjusted leverage sustained above 2.75x

- SSSG in China remaining negative

- EBITDA margin sustained below 10%

The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if Hengdeli is able improve on the guidelines set out above.